Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo Legion gaming phone launching today with a unique design: All you need to know

The Legion gaming smartphone will be one of the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

Carlsen Martin

Lenovo is gearing up to launch its first gaming smartphone later today under its Legion sub-brand. The Lenovo Legion gaming phone is arriving in China with a flagship chipset, high refresh rate AMOLED display, a massive battery, super-fast charging, and unique design.

Lenovo has already teased several details about its Legion Gaming phone. Lenovo has already confirmed that the Legion gaming smartphone will be one of the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The Asus ROG Phone 3 would be the other device with the SD865+ chip arriving today.

We also know that the Legion phone will feature a 5,000 battery that can be topped up in 30 minutes courtesy of the phone’s 90W fast charging tech. The phone will also feature a Dual X-axis Linear motor for improved haptics. Lenovo claims its dual stereo speakers will be the most powerful on a smartphone.

The Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone will sport an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Lenovo’s gaming phone will also feature a unique camera layout. The dual-camera setup on the back is located in the middle of the phone as opposed to the top. Moreover, the pop-up selfie camera is placed on the side of the device instead of the top.

In terms of camera specs, the phone will get a 20-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the dual-camera setup will likely use a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an ultrawide shooter. The Lenovo Legion Phone is launching in China later today at 19:30 GMT (Around 05:00 pm IST).
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #gaming #Lenovo #smartphones

