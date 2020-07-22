Asus ROG Phone 3 launch on July 22: Where to watch the livestream, India launch time and everything we know so far

Asus ROG Phone 3 will make its global debut on July 22. The company will be announcing its third-generation gaming flagship tonight, which is also confirmed to make its way to India.

A few hours ahead of its unveiling, here is a quick wrap of all the ROG Phone 3 specifications that have been rumoured or confirmed alongside the launch details.

ROG Phone 3 launch: Where to watch the livestream

Asus has confirmed that the ROG Phone 3 livestream will begin at 8.15 pm on July 22. The company will be hosting a live-stream for its online audience on its official YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications (confirmed and rumoured)

Asus is calling the ROG Phone 3 the ultimate gaming weapon. The company has confirmed that the ROG Phone 3 will be the first smartphone in India to use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform.

A Bluetooth certification listing hints that the ROG Phone 3 spec-sheet will include 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Asus could also offer the phone in other memory configurations. The handset is also expected to pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. However, we are yet to see if Asus bundles the charger in the box this time out.



The ROG Phone 3 is also rumoured to feature a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144 refresh rate, which will be a first in India. A recent leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal reveals that ROG Phone 3 will have a 64MP triple-camera setup on the back. The company will also offer accessories like a TwinView Dock, Kunai Gamepad, AeroActive Cooler and Lightning Armor Case, Agarwal claims.

While there is no information on the pricing of the ROG Phone 3, we expect it to be more expensive than its predecessor, considering the company has opted for the latest flagship chipset coupled with India’s GST price hikes. We expect the ROG Phone 3 to compete with the OnePlus 8 and Realme X50 Pro.