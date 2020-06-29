Asus ROG Phone 3 receives Bluetooth certification ahead of July launch

Last week, Asus confirmed the launch of the ROG Phone 3 in July. While details about the ROG Phone 3 has not been confirmed, the phone has been receiving certifications and passing through Geekbench. Recently, the phone has received its Bluetooth certification.

The ROG Phone 3 has also certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance and Eurasian Economic Commission. The phone has been previously spotted on benchmark databases. The reports suggest that Asus' upcoming gaming phone will arrive with an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865 SoC, possibly the Snapdragon 865+. According to Bluetooth SIG's certification documents, the ROG Phone 3 will support Bluetooth 5.1 on board.

The phone will be available in two RAM variants with 8GB and 12GB, presumably LPDDR5. The ROG Phone III is also expected to use a high refresh rate OLED display, possibly 144Hz. The screen is expected to measure 6.59 inches and offer an FHD+ resolution. Asus latest gaming smartphone could pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

On the back, the ROG Phone 3 will get a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors will be an ultrawide and telephoto shooter. Asus is expected to maintain the same design as the ROG Phone 2, with the front camera hidden away in the top bezel rather than a notch. The phone will measure 9.5mm thick and weigh little over 240 grams.

