Lenovo launches new range of Yoga, Legion laptops in India

(Image Courtesy: Lenovo)

Lenovo on July 12 added new devices to its Yoga and Legion portfolios in India. The new entrants include the Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i, IdeaPad Gaming 3i, Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i.

All laptops have configurations with Intel's 12th-generation processors. The laptops have "faster graphics, improved battery performance, and a sustainable design", Lenovo said.

The new Legion and Ideapad gaming laptops have "powerful processing and graphics" for gaming and streaming, it said.

The new Yoga series is aimed more at creators with "smart AI features," and made to be "sustainable inside and out".

The Yoga series comes with a 16:10 OLED display with a 2K resolution and TUV low blue-light certification.

As for the gaming laptops, Lenovo said their AI engine 2.0 "automatically recognizes the game, achieves optimized system performance, and increased 20 percent FPS to deliver seamless gameplay".

The gaming laptops also come with free three-month access to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass on PC, which allows you to play hundreds of games for a low monthly subscription.

Pricing

The Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Yoga 7i will be priced at Rs 1,69,990, Rs 1,06,990 and Rs 1,14,990, respectively.

The Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro and Legion Slim 7i will cost Rs 1,14,990, Rs 1,64,990 and Rs 1,50,990, respectively. The IdeaPad Gaming 3i is priced at Rs 84,990.

The laptops can be pre-ordered from July 13 2022 and will be available across all online and offline channel partners, including Amazon India, starting July 23.