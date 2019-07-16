App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia Motors commences pre-bookings for Seltos SUV; launch on August 22

Upon launch, the Seltos will be available in two trim levels – GT line and Tech line

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kia Motors just announced commencement of pre-bookings for the Seltos SUV across its 206 touchpoints. The car, which will be launched in India on August 22, can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 25,000.

Upon launch, the Seltos will be available in two trim levels – GT line and Tech line. While the GT line will focus on customers who want sportiness, the Tech line will cater to families. The car will come in three engine options, all of which will be BS-VI compliant. The 1.5-litre petrol churns out 115 PS and 144 Nm and the 1.5-litre diesel produces 115 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol will be able to churn out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of transmission options, customers can choose between a six-speed manual or the automatic one. In the latter, there will be a choice between a 7-speed dual-clutch-transmission, 6-step CVT and a 6-speed torque converter.

The car will be decked out in terms of interiors too. Ambient lighting, leatherette seats, powered driver's seat, a D-line steering wheel along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are some of the additional features.

In terms of driving aides, the Kia gets three driving modes – Sports, Normal and Eco along with three traction control options.

Kia has not officially announced the prices for the Seltos, but we expect it to be priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 18 lakh.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #Auto #Kia Motors #Kia Seltos #Technology

