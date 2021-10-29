JioPhone Next price in India announced; buy the 4G smartphone for as low as Rs 1,999

JioPhone Next price in India has been announced. Customers can purchase the budget 4G smartphone from Reliance Jio by just paying Rs 1,999. The remaining amount can be paid via the company’s easy EMI scheme.

Reliance JioPhone Next price in India

The Reliance JioPhone Next India price is set at Rs 6,499. However, customers can get the budget 4G smartphone in India by paying an upfront cost of Rs 1,999. The remaining amount can be paid within 18-24 months.

Jio has announced four different JioPhone Next EMI plans for its customers. Under the Always-on Plan, which has a duration of 18 months and 24 months, customers will have to pay only Rs 350 or Rs 300, depending on the choice of tenure. Users will also get 5GB of data + 100/min of talktime per month.

The next plan is the JioPhone Next Large plan. Under this plan, customers can pay Rs 500 for 18 months or Rs 450 for 24 months. Users will get 1.5GB of 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls.

The third Reliance Jio plan for JioPhone Next is called XL. Customers can choose to pay Rs 550 for 18 months or Rs 500 for 24 months. Under this plan, users get 2GB of high-speed 4G data daily and unlimited voice calls.

Lastly, the XXL plan. Reliance JioPhone Next buyers can pay Rs 600 per month for 18 months or Rs 550 for 24 months and get 2.5GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited voice calls.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries said, “I am delighted that Google and Jio teams have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough device to Indian consumers in time for the festival season, in spite of the current global supply chain challenges caused by the Covid pandemic. I have always been a firm believer in the power of the Digital Revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 1.35 billion Indians. We have done it in the past with connectivity. Now we are enabling it again with a smartphone device.

“Among the many rich features of JioPhone Next, the one that has impressed me the most — and one that will empower common Indians the most and take their digital journeys to the next level — is its contribution to India’s linguistic integration. India’s unique strength is our linguistic diversity. Those Indians who might not be able to read content in English or in their language can get it translated, and even read out, in their own language on this smart device. It makes me proud to say that we are bridging the gap between ‘India’ and ‘Bharat, because ‘BHARAT’ Karega Digital Pragati - PRAGATI OS Ke Saath’, the billionaire added.

Pragati OS, which is based on Android, has been developed with Google. The operating system for JioPhone Next offers exclusive features like Read Aloud, Translate, and also supports all Google apps. JioPhone Next also comes pre-installed with Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioTv, JioSaavn, etc.

JioPhone Next specifications

The JioPhone Next comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1440 resolution. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC under the hood. The phone packs a 3,500 mAh battery and 32GB of internal storage.

On the back is a 13MP primary camera. The front camera has an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.