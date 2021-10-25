JioPhone Next key specs and features confirmed: All you need to know

Reliance Jio has released a video detailing its vision and the joint effort with Google and Qualcomm it invested in the making of the JioPhone Next. The short film also confirmed the features and key specifications of the device.

JioPhone Next: Confirmed Details

First off, in terms of design, the JioPhone Next features large top and bottom bezels on the front. Other aspects of the phone’s design will include a micro-USB port at the bottom for charging and power and volume buttons on the right side. On the back, it has a 13 MP camera with an LED Flash sitting right under it. The phone will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) with Pragati OS on top. The JioPhone Next will be an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone and will debut in India's sub-5K segment.

JioPhone Next: Expected Specs

The JioPhone Next is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 215 SoC paired with a 2GB RAM, although a 3GB RAM variant may also be on the cards. The phone could also get 16GB and 32GB storage options with room for expansion through a micro-SD card.

It is set to sport a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a 720x1, 440 pixels resolution and a 320dpi screen density. It will pack a 2,500 mAh battery with charging over a micro-USB port. We could also see an 8 MP selfie camera on front.

JioPhone Next Features

Voice Assistant: Voice assistant helps users to operate the JioPhone Next (Open App, manage settings, etc.) and access content from internet in language familiar to them using their voice.

Read Aloud: This allows user to have content on any screen read out to them by device.

Translate: This functionality lets users translate content on any screen to a familiar language.

Easy and Smart Camera: The camera supports various photography modes such as Portrait mode and Night mode. The camera app is preloaded with custom Indian augmented reality filters to enhance the pictures.

Jio and Google Apps Preloaded: Since the JioPhone Next runs on Android, it supports all the apps available on the Google Play Store. It also comes preloaded with a host of Jio and Google apps.

Automatic Software upgrade: The JioPhone Next remains up to date with automatic software and security updates. The experience is only going to get better over time.



The newly designed Pragati OS, which is powered by Android, ensures optimum performance while ensuring long battery life.