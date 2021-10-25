JioPhone Next video shares details of vision in ties with Google, Qualcomm

Reliance has confirmed that the JioPhone Next, which was developed in partnership with Google, would be arriving in India next week on Diwali. Ahead of the launch, Jio has released an official film titled 'Making of JioPhone Next'.

The short video provides insight into the vision and idea behind the launch of the upcoming JioPhone Next. The handset is tailor-made for Indian audiences by Indians. The Indian-made JioPhone Next aims to provide every Indian with equal opportunity and equal access to digital technology.

The video details how the JioPhone Next is set to change lives of millions of Indians. The short film also confirms that Jio’s upcoming affordable 4G handset will run on Pragati OS, powered by Android. The platform is described as a world-class operating system that has been built specifically for India and is at the heart of JioPhone Next.

The operating system was engineered by teams from Jio and Google with the aim to bring "Pragati" or progress to all, while delivering a truly seamless experience at an affordable price. Additionally, the processor on the JioPhone Next comes from semi-conductor giant Qualcomm. The chip is engineered to optimise connectivity and location technologies while offering optimal performance, audio and battery.



Jio has become a household name in India in the short span of five years with its 430 million users. With JioPhone Next, Jio plans to take a decisive step towards its vision of democratising digital connectivity in India.