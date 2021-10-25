Reliance to launch 'world's most affordable' JioPhone Next before Diwali

JIOPHONE Next is a fully featured smartphone, supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio

JioPhone Next - the latest from the Reliance stable in partnership with Google - is set to the hit the market before Diwali.

The ultra-affordable 4G handset was unveiled by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at RIL's annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24, 2021. During the unveiling, Ambani said that the JioPhone Next will be the “most affordable smartphone” in the world.

Reliance recently shared some details about the JioPhone Next and how it has worked with Google to deliver a made-in-India smartphone.

The phone is aimed at helping India’s estimated 300 million 2G users shift to 4G without breaking the bank. The smartphone is powered by an “extremely optimised version” of the Android operating system, jointly developed by Google and Jio and tailored for the Indian market.

The JioPhone Next comes with features like automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters, and voice assistant. Google has also worked closely with the Jio team on engineering and product development on voice-first features that enable JioPhone Next users to consume content and navigate the OS in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.

The phone was initially scheduled to arrive in India on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, but was delayed due to the global semiconductor shortage.

JioPhone Next Expected Specs

The JioPhone Next is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 215 SoC paired with a 2GB RAM, although a 3GB RAM variant may also be on the cards. The phone could also get 16GB and 32GB storage options with room for expansion via a microSD card. It is also set to sport a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a 720x1, 440 pixels resolution and a 320dpi screen density.

For optics, the JioPhone Next is also expected to use a 13MP single rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It will pack a 2,500 mAh battery with charging over a micro-USB port. The device will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) rather than KaiOS.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

The JioPhone Next’s price in India is likely to start from Rs 3,499.