Jio Phone 5G India launch: Handset spotted on BIS certification site

Reliance in August announced that the Jio Phone 5G is being developed with technological aid from Google (Image Source: Jio Platforms)

Reliance's budget 5G frequency compatible phone Jio Phone 5G has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing. Earlier the device was also spotted on the Geekbench listing. It seems the company is seeking approvals for the phone and it might launch soon, however India Today's report suggests that the phone is likely to be launched at the next Reliance annual general meeting (AGM) event.

Earlier this year in August, Reliance announced that the Jio Phone 5G is being developed with technological aid from Google. While the official specs are not known as of now, the device has been listed on the Geekbench website with the model number Jio LS1654QB5.

The device is likely to come with 4GB RAM which will be backed by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC chip. The listing suggests that the Jio Phone 5G might ship with Android 12 OS.

The device will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD 90Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies, India Today said in its report citing leaks.

While the price of the handset remains unknown, the phone aims to bring 5G compatibility at an affordable price. The report suggests that the price of the handset could be between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 or it might be in the sub-Rs 15,000 price range, which currently doesn't have a lot of 5G compatible phones.

