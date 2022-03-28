Jio launches new Rs 259 Calendar Month Validity pre-paid plan; check details here

The new monthly plan is priced at Rs 259 and comes bundled with 1.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calling and other benefits, the company announced on March 28 (Representative Image)

Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Calendar Month Validity’ plan for pre-paid customers that will automatically renew on the same date each month—similar to service offered to post-paid customers.

The new monthly plan is priced at Rs 259 and comes bundled with 1.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calling and other benefits, the company announced on March 28.

“The Rs 259 plan is unique… This innovation helps prepaid users remember just one recharge date every month,” Jio's statement added.

Notably, the Rs 259 plan can be recharged multiple times at one go. “The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan, thereby offering peace of mind,” it said.

The plan will be available to new and existing customers online and offline.

Here’s what you can expect with the Rs 259 pre-paid recharge:

— 1.5 GB data per day, down to 64 kpbs post limit

— Unlimited voice calls facility

— 100 SMS per day

— Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps

— Monthly validity that renews on the same date every month

