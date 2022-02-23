English
    Reliance Jio prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription announced

    The Reliance Jio new plans with a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription come with a starting price of Rs 1,499.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Reliance Jio has announced two new prepaid plans in India. The telecom giant has introduced new Disney+ Hotstar Premium bundles packs. The Reliance Jio new plans with a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription come with a starting price of Rs 1,499.

    The Reliance Jio Rs 1,499 prepaid plan will provide 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. In addition to this, users will get 2GB of data per day. The Rs 1,499 Reliance Jio prepaid plan also provides 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling for 84 days.

    The second Jio prepaid plan introduced today has a 1-year validity. Priced at Rs 4,199, the new Jio prepaid plan offers 3GB of mobile data per day along with 100 SMS and unlimited calling. 

    Users will need to manually activate their Disney+ Hotstar subscription after doing the Jio recharge. Once you have recharged your number with either of the two plans, you will get a unique Disney+ Hotstar Premium coupon code. This code can be found in your MyJio account.

    The coupon code can be used on the Disney+ Hotstar app to activate an annual subscription. Alternatively, you can also do so on the Hotstar website by clicking the link here. Once you enter the website, sign in with your Jio prepaid number and enter the One-Time Password (OTP). Next, enter the coupon code that you received after you recharged your Jio number. 

    The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom giant has an active subscriber base of 41.57 crore users as of December 2021.

    Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
