Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company collaborate on EV solutions 

EV charging | Representative image

Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company announced on April 5 that they have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers by building on Jio-bp’s growing network in this space.

Under the proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles would get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp or Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), which is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp to provide high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions to Reliance consumers through the Jio digital platform.

The partnership aims to leverage the strength of both companies and create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network. “This will align with Jio-bp and TVS’ commitment to providing vast and reliable charging infrastructure to their customers,” the companies stated in a media release, adding that they “will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer”.

Currently, Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. The Jio-bp pulse app helps customers easily locate stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Jio-bp is also creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company has made significant strides toward developing new electric mobility products and related technologies. Since its launch, the company has sold more than 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. The company has further committed Rs 1,000 crore towards the EV business. At present, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which are expected to hit the market within the next 24 months.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes