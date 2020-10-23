172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|ipl-2020-reliance-jio-launches-jiocricket-for-jio-phone-users-how-to-download-6005151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Reliance Jio launches JioCricket for Jio Phone users: How to download

Reliance Jio has also launched a new game called Jio Cricket Play Along in the JioCricket app.

Moneycontrol News

Reliance  Jio has launched a new app called JioCricket for Jio Phone users. The new JioCricket app allows Jio Phone users to check the live score, get the latest match updates, and also watch videos.

JioCricket app has been launched during the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Jio Phone users can use the JioCricket app to get the latest updates of cricket matches and also check the live score. The app comes with support for nine languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, etc.

Jio Phone users can download the JioCricket app from the Jio Store.

How to download JioCricket on Jio Phone:

  • Open the Jio Store on your Jio Phone.

  • Search for JioCricket app and tap on Install.

  • Once the app is installed, you can find the JioCricket app in your app library.

Reliance Jio has also launched a new game called Jio Cricket Play Along in the JioCricket app. Users can participate in daily challenges and win up to Rs 10,000 Reliance vouchers, a year’s worth of Jio Recharge and JioCricket plan. All that the user needs to do is predict the match updates, and if they get it right, they win the prize voucher. 

Reliance Jio is also offering weekly prizes, which includes a new TVS bike. There is a bumper prize voucher worth up to Rs 50,000 as well. The game currently supports two languages - English and Hindi - and can be found in the Games section of the app.

Reliance Jio recently launched another app called JioPages, a Made in India browser based on Chromium Blink engine. The browser comes with a bunch of new features and focuses on web security and privacy. JioPages is currently available for download on the Google Play Store for Android.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 04:02 pm

