Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio introduces JioPages, a Made in India web browser with support for 8 regional languages

Reliance Jio is also introducing ad-blocker by default on JioPages to block unsolicited ads and popups and provide the user with a seamless browsing experience.

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio has launched its own web browser called JioPages based on Chromium Blink engine. The Made in India browser comes with a bunch of new features and focuses on web security and privacy.

JioPages comes with Emoji domain support, encrypted connection and support for eight Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

JioPages also allows users to set a customised home screen and select a search engine like  Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go as default. Users can also switch between different themes, including dark mode.

To make accessing preferred websites, users can pin any website in a tab. There is also a new feature called Informative Card that will show key numbers, trends, symbols or headlines in the form of clickable banners. Users can simply tap on these banners and get all relevant information.

There is also a feature that sends notifications based on the user’s customised interests, language, topic and region. Users can also select their preferred state to access information in their regional language. JioPages will automatically categorise downloads according to their file types like image, video, document or pages.

JioPages, like other browsers, also features a private incognito mode. Users can choose to set up a fingerprint scanner and a pin code to access incognito mode.

Currently, JioPages web browser is available only on the Google Play Store for Android.
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #JioPages #reliance jio

