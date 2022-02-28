iPhone SE price could drop to $199 following rumoured Apple event on March 8

iPhone SE 5G launch could take place at the rumoured Apple event in March or April 2022.

A new Apple event is rumoured to take place on March 8. The iPhone 13 maker has not announced the official Apple event date. At the event, the company is said to announce the new iPhone SE 5G.

While we wait for more details, a new Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman has revealed that the iPhone SE price could be dropped at its lowest.

Gurman claims the iPhone SE price could be set under $200 following the iPhone SE 5G launch. The tipster claims that Apple might continue selling the iPhone SE 2020 for $199 (roughly Rs 15,000). The iPhone SE 2020 price in India at launch was Rs 42,500. However, the device saw a price drop on Flipkart and other e-commerce websites, where it was available for as low as Rs 26,999.

“By expanding its user base with a $199 iPhone, Apple could create more long-term services revenue and add people to its ecosystem. Those people may then be more willing to try AirPods, an Apple Watch or—later on—a higher-end iPhone,” the report added.

If the leaked price is true, Apple could attract many buyers in India. The company has witnessed significant growth in India. However, the growth is limited to the premium segment. Apple sold 2.3 million units in the quarter ending December 2021, recording a 34 per cent year-on-year growth. This marks one of the best quarterly performances for Apple in India. The California-based tech giant has been making sharp inroads in the country's gadget market over the past couple of years.

Despite the record figures, Apple continues to have a minuscule market share of less than 5 percent in India. An iPhone priced under Rs 20,000 could attract new buyers, who want to get their hands on the iOS ecosystem.