iPhone 13 launch: Where to watch the Apple event, leaked iPhone 13 Pro Max specs and more

iPhone 13 launch event live-stream starts at 10.00 AM PDT. The Apple event will be hosted virtually, where the company will unveil its new iPhone models. These include the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. Ahead of the event, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the iPhone 13 launch in India.

Apple event: Where to watch the iPhone 13 launch

As mentioned earlier, the California Streaming Apple event will be hosted virtually. The Apple launch event will kick off at 10.00 AM PDT/ 10.30 PM IST. The iPhone launch event can be viewed on multiple platforms.

Apple will stream the iPhone 13 launch event on its official events page. Viewers can watch the California Streaming Apple event on their Mac, iPhone, iPad or a Windows PC. The Apple Events website can run on Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox and other browsers. Viewers can also watch the Apple event on the Apple TV app.

Viewers can also watch the iPhone launch event can also be viewed on YouTube. You can click on the video link below to watch the iPhone 13 launch event in India at 10.30 pm.

Apple event: What to expect

The company has not officially confirmed the details of the 2021 Apple event. The company is, however, expected to unveil new iPhone 13 models. These include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 price and specifications will be unveiled at the California streaming event. We can expect the Apple iPhone 13 India price and availability details shortly after the global unveiling. Meanwhile, you can click here to know more about the iPhone 13 specifications and other details leaked ahead of the launch.

At the September 2021 Apple event, the company is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7. The new Apple Watch for iPhone will come in a new design and key upgrades. To know more about the Apple Watch, click here.