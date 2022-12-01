Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 Play launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Infinix has officially launched two new Hot series smartphones in India. The Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play are the latest devices in the company’s line-up, while the former is Infinix’s first 5G Hot series smartphone in India.

Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 Play Price in India

The Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The handset is available in Space Blue, Blaster Green and Racing Black colour options. The Infinix Hot 20 Play price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. The handset is available in Aurora Green, Fantasy Purple, Racing Black and Luna Blue colours.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G will go on sale through Flipkart starting December 9, while the Hot 20 Play will be available from December 6.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The chip is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The phone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Hot 20 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast-charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm and a secondary QVGA sensor. On the front, the Hot 20 5G opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and more. The handset runs Android 12 out of the box with the XOS 10 6.0 skin on top.

Infinix Hot 20 Play Specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 Play is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The handset sports a 6.82-inch HD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset also packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 20 Play gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor backed by a 2 MP depth sensor. Up front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera. It runs Android 12 out of the box with the XOS 10 6.0 skin on top.