Huawei's new premium tablet coming to India in March; price below Rs 25,000

Huawei is gearing up to launch a new premium tablet to its ranks in India sometime next week. The device would expand the Chinese telecom and consumer electronics giant's product portfolio in the country.

The new tablet is expected to compete against Apple’s entry-level iPad and as per sources will be priced between Rs 20,000-25,000.

It will feature a large display, metallic body and a metallic stylus. It will also get premium audio courtesy of Harman Kardon and offer omnidirectional sound technology. It will come equipped with four Harman Kardon speakers to deliver theatre-grade sound. The speaker system is designed to provide an immersive audio experience.

While the MediaPad T5 and MediaPad M5 Lite are already available in India, the new Huawei tablet is expected to give flagships a run for their money as well - which means the device in question could be the MediaPad M6.

The MediaPad M6 has all the making of a premium tab with a flagship chipset, excellent display and metallic design. The M6 launched in China last year with a Kirin 980 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It sports a massive 10.8-inch 2K (2560x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen. Huawei has equipped the M6 with 7,500 mAh battery capacity.

For optics, the MediaPad M6 boasts a 13 MP rear camera with autofocus and an 8 MP front camera. It runs on EMUI10 based on Android 10 and is available in Titanium Grey and Champagne Gold variants. Connectivity options on the M6 include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

Apple currently leads the premium tablet segment in India, but that could change if the tablet in question is the MediaPad M6, especially considering it will be priced under Rs 25,000.