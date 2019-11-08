Huawei Nova 6 leaked specifications show 60MP quad-cameras, dual-punch hole display and 40W fast-charging

Huawei is rumoured to launch the Nova 6 sometime in December. A month before the launch, renders and leaks have started surfacing online, revealing key specifications of the Huawei Nova 6. Based on these leaks, the Huawei Nova 6 will feature a dual-punch hole display for the front cameras.

The dual-punch hole slot in the display could house 32MP and 12MP sensors for selfies and video-calling on the Nova 6. The Super AMOLED display is said to be 6.4-inch tall with narrow bezels along the sides and a marginally thicker chin. Rumours suggest that the Nova 6 will feature a 60Hz refresh rate panel.

A 91Mobiles report reveals that the Nova 6 will boast a 60MP primary sensor at the back, an upgrade over the 48MP sensor on Nova 5. The quad-camera setup will be completed by a 16MP sensor and two 2MP sensors for ultra-wide and macro shots.

Performance unit is said to feature Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 processor with 5G-connectivity support. The SoC could come paired with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage. The report also claims that the Nova 6 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W Magic Charge support.