Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Nova 6 leaked specifications show 60MP quad-cameras, dual-punch hole display and 40W fast-charging

Rumours suggest that the Nova 6 will feature a 60Hz refresh rate panel.

Huawei is rumoured to launch the Nova 6 sometime in December. A month before the launch, renders and leaks have started surfacing online, revealing key specifications of the Huawei Nova 6. Based on these leaks, the Huawei Nova 6 will feature a dual-punch hole display for the front cameras.

The dual-punch hole slot in the display could house 32MP and 12MP sensors for selfies and video-calling on the Nova 6. The Super AMOLED display is said to be 6.4-inch tall with narrow bezels along the sides and a marginally thicker chin. Rumours suggest that the Nova 6 will feature a 60Hz refresh rate panel.

A 91Mobiles report reveals that the Nova 6 will boast a 60MP primary sensor at the back, an upgrade over the 48MP sensor on Nova 5. The quad-camera setup will be completed by a 16MP sensor and two 2MP sensors for ultra-wide and macro shots.

Performance unit is said to feature Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 processor with 5G-connectivity support. The SoC could come paired with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage. The report also claims that the Nova 6 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W Magic Charge support.

The rumoured pricing is said to be RMB 3,499 (Rs 35,000) for the base variant and go up to RMB 4,099 (roughly Rs 41,000) for the top-end model. Huawei Nova 6 could come in red and blue colours with a gradient finish at the back. The report mentions that the source isn’t 100 percent sure of the information yet and therefore, the leaked specifications must be taken with a pinch of salt.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 02:21 pm

tags #Huawei #smartphones #Technology

