Huawei launches Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i with quad-cameras

Huawei haw also unveiled the Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC, making it the only manufacturer making two 7nm chipsets.
Huawei has launched the Nova 5-series in China. The Nova 5 lineup includes three smartphones, namely the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i. Huawei has also unveiled the Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC, making it the only manufacturer making two 7nm chipsets.The new chipset power the Nova 5, and other details about the three smartphones are mentioned below.
|Parameters
|Nova 5
|Nova 5 Pro
|Nova 5i
|Display
|6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a water-drop notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels.
|6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a water-drop notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels.
|6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole and a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels.
|Processor
|Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC
|Kirin HiSilicon 980 SoC
|Kirin HiSilicon 710F SoC
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|6GB/ 8GB
|Storage
|128GB, expandable upto 256GB
|128GB/ 256GB, expandable upto 256GB
|128GB, expandable upto 512GB
|Rear Camera Unit
|Quad camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 + 16MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
|Quad camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 + 16MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
|Quad camera setup with a 24MP f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
|Front camera
|32MP f/2.0 sensor with AI HDR+ support and NightMode
|32MP f/2.0 sensor with AI HDR+ support and NightMode
|24MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|3,500 mAh with 40W fast-charging support
|3,500 mAh with 40W fast-charging support
|4,000 mAh with 18W fast-charging support
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner and face-unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and face-unlock
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face-unlock
|Connectivity
|4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS
|4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NFC
|4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS
|Operating System
|Android 9 based EMUI 9
|Android 9 based EMUI 9
|Android 9 based EMUI 9
|Colour
|Bright Black, Coral Orange, Forest Green, Midsummer Purple.
|Bright Black, Forest Green, Midsummer Purple.
|Magic Night Black, Honey Red, Blue
|Price
|Yuan 2,799 (approximately Rs 28,100)
|Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,100) for 8GB + 128GB, Yuan 3,399 (approximately Rs 34,100)
|Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,100) for 6GB + 128GB, Yuan 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,100) for 8GB + 128GB.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 12:23 pm