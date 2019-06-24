Huawei launches Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i with quad-cameras

Huawei has launched the Nova 5-series in China. The Nova 5 lineup includes three smartphones, namely the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i. Huawei has also unveiled the Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC, making it the only manufacturer making two 7nm chipsets.

Parameters Nova 5 Nova 5 Pro Nova 5i Display 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a water-drop notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a water-drop notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole and a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. Processor Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC Kirin HiSilicon 980 SoC Kirin HiSilicon 710F SoC RAM 8GB 8GB 6GB/ 8GB Storage 128GB, expandable upto 256GB 128GB/ 256GB, expandable upto 256GB 128GB, expandable upto 512GB Rear Camera Unit Quad camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 + 16MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor Quad camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 + 16MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor Quad camera setup with a 24MP f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor with AI HDR+ support and NightMode 32MP f/2.0 sensor with AI HDR+ support and NightMode 24MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 3,500 mAh with 40W fast-charging support 3,500 mAh with 40W fast-charging support 4,000 mAh with 18W fast-charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner and face-unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and face-unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face-unlock Connectivity 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NFC 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS Operating System Android 9 based EMUI 9 Android 9 based EMUI 9 Android 9 based EMUI 9 Colour Bright Black, Coral Orange, Forest Green, Midsummer Purple. Bright Black, Forest Green, Midsummer Purple. Magic Night Black, Honey Red, Blue Price Yuan 2,799 (approximately Rs 28,100) Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,100) for 8GB + 128GB, Yuan 3,399 (approximately Rs 34,100) Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,100) for 6GB + 128GB, Yuan 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,100) for 8GB + 128GB.

The new chipset power the Nova 5, and other details about the three smartphones are mentioned below.