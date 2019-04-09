Huawei launches P30 Pro at Rs 71,990, to go on sale on Amazon from April 15

After launching globally in Paris last month, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has launched the much anticipated smartphone Huawei P30 Pro in India. The device has been launched in 8GB/256GB variant and has been priced at Rs 71,990. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon starting April 15.

As part of launch Huawei and Amazon are offering deals such as no-cost EMIs, cashback, among others. Huawei is also offering the Huawei Watch GT priced at Rs 15,990 at just Rs 2,000 along with the phone.

The event also witnessed Huawei launch affordable smartphone the P30 Lite. The device comes at a starting price of Rs 19,990.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications

Huawei P30 Pro has a 3D curved glass at the front and the back giving the device a premium look and feel. The smartphone’s sports 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels along with very thin bezels and curved edges. Huawei has managed to reduce the bezels at the top and bottom of the P30 Pro which gives it an almost bezel-less look. The display houses the front camera inside a water-drop notch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the heart of the device is an in-house Kirin 980 processor coupled with ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU. The SoC is paired with 8GB RAM and an on-board storage option of 256GB, further expandable up to 256GB via NM card.

The USP of the P30 Pro is its camera. The device bundles a quad-camera setup at the back with support for 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. The primary camera consists of a 40MP f/1.6 SuperSpectrum sensor with OIS and a second lens with a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. The third sensor is a periscope-style 8MP telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and OIS to get close to your subject. A Time of Flight (ToF) sensor completes the quad-camera setup on the P30 Pro. On the front is a 32MP sensor with Super HDR Shot and Super Low Light Shot.

Lastly, the P30 Pro packs a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Type-C port, NFC. The phone runs on Android Pie based EMUI 9.1 and includes face unlock along with in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

Huawei P30 Pro Lite specifications

As mentioned P30 Lite is an affordable version of the bulky P30 Pro. The Lite variant comes with features such as a 6.15-inch Full-HD+ LCD display, Kirin 710 SoC. The smartphone comes in two RAM/storage variants of 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. While the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 19,990, the 6GB variant comes at a price of Rs 22,990. The device runs on EMUI 9.1 OS based on Android Pie 9.

On the camera front, P30 Lite comes loaded with triple-camera setup at the rear. The camera triplets consist of a 24MP primary camera, 8MP secondary wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor lens. The smartphone has a 32MP front camera for selfies, video calling and such. The device comes powered by a 3,340 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.