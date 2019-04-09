App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei launches P30 Pro at Rs 71,990, to go on sale on Amazon from April 15

The Huawei P30 Pro will offer 8GB RAM with 256GB storage will cost Rs 71,990.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After launching globally in Paris last month, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has launched the much anticipated smartphone Huawei P30 Pro in India. The device has been launched in 8GB/256GB variant and has been priced at Rs 71,990. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon starting April 15.

As part of launch Huawei and Amazon are offering deals such as no-cost EMIs, cashback, among others. Huawei is also offering the Huawei Watch GT priced at Rs 15,990 at just Rs 2,000 along with the phone.

The event also witnessed Huawei launch affordable smartphone the P30 Lite. The device comes at a starting price of Rs 19,990.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications

related news

Huawei P30 Pro has a 3D curved glass at the front and the back giving the device a premium look and feel. The smartphone’s sports 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels along with very thin bezels and curved edges. Huawei has managed to reduce the bezels at the top and bottom of the P30 Pro which gives it an almost bezel-less look. The display houses the front camera inside a water-drop notch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the heart of the device is an in-house Kirin 980 processor coupled with ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU. The SoC is paired with 8GB RAM and an on-board storage option of 256GB, further expandable up to 256GB via NM card.

The USP of the P30 Pro is its camera. The device bundles a quad-camera setup at the back with support for 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. The primary camera consists of a 40MP f/1.6 SuperSpectrum sensor with OIS and a second lens with a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. The third sensor is a periscope-style 8MP telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and OIS to get close to your subject. A Time of Flight (ToF) sensor completes the quad-camera setup on the P30 Pro. On the front is a 32MP sensor with Super HDR Shot and Super Low Light Shot.

Lastly, the P30 Pro packs a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Type-C port, NFC. The phone runs on Android Pie based EMUI 9.1 and includes face unlock along with in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

Huawei P30 Pro Lite specifications

As mentioned P30 Lite is an affordable version of the bulky P30 Pro. The Lite variant comes with features such as a 6.15-inch Full-HD+ LCD display, Kirin 710 SoC. The smartphone comes in two RAM/storage variants of 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. While the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 19,990, the 6GB variant comes at a price of Rs 22,990. The device runs on EMUI 9.1 OS based on Android Pie 9.

On the camera front, P30 Lite comes loaded with triple-camera setup at the rear. The camera triplets consist of a 24MP primary camera, 8MP secondary wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor lens. The smartphone has a 32MP front camera for selfies, video calling and such. The device comes powered by a 3,340 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #gadgets #Huawei #mobile #smartphone #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he chose to work with Alaia Furniturewal ...

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi ...

'Dedicate Your Votes to Men Who Carried Out Balakot Strike': Modi's Ap ...

Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Ins ...

Sensex Ends 239 Points Higher; Yes Bank Rallies 4 Percent

ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Her ...

Tata Motors Launches 'Samarth' Initiative for Welfare of Truck Drivers ...

Dogs Can Sniff Out Cancer in Blood With 97% Accuracy

Emilia Clarke Shares Photos of Brain Surgery She Underwent After Game ...

Election Candidate Leads 'Wedding Procession' to File Nomination, Book ...

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election: Mann Ghising forgets bitter past to upset Mamata B ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.