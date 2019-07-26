Honda Forza 300 Maxi-scooter on display in Delhi showroom: Launch soon?

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Honda, is gearing up for the launch of its maxi-scooter, the Forza 300, in India. Though the maxi scooter is loaded with features, it also comes with a hefty price tag.

The scooter is equipped with an electrically adjustable windscreen, full LED lighting, an analogue-digital instrument console and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The Forza 300 is Honda’s first scooter to be equipped with torque control. Its under-seat storage is enough for two full-face helmets and the scooter is equipped with lockable storage bins in the front apron. Honda has installed a 12V charging socket as standard.

The Forza 300 is equipped with a 279cc fuel-injected engine which makes 25 PS of maximum power and 27.2 Nm of peak torque. It also has Variable Valve Timing (VVT) which is expected to improve the overall performance. The HSTC acts like a traction control system, helping the engine regulate the power it sends to the rear wheel, in turn preventing a slide or loss of control.

The maxi-scooter stands on 33 mm telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers with 7-stage preload adjustability in the back. Braking duties are handled by a 256 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc in the back with standard dual-channel ABS. It has a 15-inch alloy in the front and a 14-inch alloy in the back, with 120/70 and 140/70 section tires respectively.

Honda has not revealed an official launch date for the maxi-scooter yet, but it is on showcase at the Honda BigWing dealership in Delhi, to study customer response. It is expected that the company will follow up with a launch date soon.