Here's how to buy a smartphone for free with Flipkart Smartpack subscription service

Flipkart users will be eligible to buy a smartphone for free from January 17.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

Flipkart sale typically offers smartphones at a discounted price. The e-commerce giant goes neck and neck against arch-rival Amazon India to lure customers to buy the best smartphones across budgets. The company known for its Big Billion Days Sale has now come up with another campaign that will offer free smartphones. How to buy a smartphone for free on Flipkart? Here’s how:

Flipkart users will be eligible to buy a smartphone for free from January 17. The company is giving users a chance to buy a phone for free under the Flipkart SmartPack program. Under this program, customers can buy a smartphone of their choice and get 100 percent moneyback after 12 or 18 months.

The Flipkart SmartPack is a subscription-based service that offers a guaranteed payback on new smartphone purchases. Customers can choose to purchase a 12-month or an 18-month subscription from January 17 when they buy a smartphone on Flipkart. This will make them eligible to get 100 percent of the amount they paid while making the purchase.

How to buy a smartphone for free on Flipkart?

Step 1: Login to your Flipkart account

Step 2: Choose the smartphone you want to purchase.

Step 3: Pick a Flipkart Smartpack of your Choice (Gold, Silver, Bronze). 

Step 4: Select the subscription period (12 months or 18 months).

Users need to pay the full amount of the smartphone upfront, followed by a monthly charge of the SmartPack starting at Rs 399. The subscription allows users to opt from a range of SmartPacks that offer services like SonyLIV, Zee5 Preimum, Voot Select, Zomato Pro, and more. 

Once your subscription term expires, return the smartphone in any working condition to get money back for your phone. The phone should be in a working condition and the IMEI number should be visible on the phone screen. Depending on the Smartpack plan, you will get the money back once you return the device. The Gold Plan offers a 100 percent moneyback, whereas the Silver Plan offers 80 percent moneyback. The Flipkart Bronze Pack will offer users a 60 percent moneyback on their smartphone’s purchase.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Flipkart #Flipkart Smartpack
first published: Jan 13, 2021 03:07 pm

