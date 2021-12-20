Hades becomes the first game to win a Hugo Award

(Image Courtesy: Supergiant Games)

Supergiant Games' massively successful roguelike Hades has become the first game to win the prestigious Hugo Award, an annual honour that until recently recognised the best in science fiction and fantasy works.

This year, the award, established in 1955, expanded its boundaries looking outside the traditional medium of films and books to include games.

Hades has won plenty of accolades and awards since its release. It picked up a BAFTA for best game, best game design and artistic achievement. It also took home the prize for best action game and best independent game at the Game Awards 2020.

Creative Head for the studio, Greg Kasavin, who previously wrote and covered games for publications such as Gamespot, said he hoped "the Hugo Awards continue to recognise the amazing work being done in this space".



Wish I could have attended the #HugoAwards in person. I wasn't able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here. I'm grateful that the awards are recognizing work in this category, much less the work we did! pic.twitter.com/S9bfSp1i8H

— Greg Kasavin (@kasavin) December 19, 2021

Kasavin also tweeted, saying he wished he could have attended the event in person and was happy that award shows were now starting to recognise work in this category.

Some of the competition that Hades had to beat includes Triple A releases such as Sony's The Last of Us Part II and Nintendo's Animal Crossing.

In Hades, players control Zagreus, the prince of the underworld who wants to escape the realm, fleeing from his father, the god of death, Hades to reach Mount Olympus.

Hades was released as an Early Access title first before the full launch in September 2020. By December 2020, it had already managed to sell one million copies.