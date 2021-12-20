MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Hades becomes the first game to win a Hugo Award

Hades has had a good run at the awards—picked up a BAFTA for best game, best game design and artistic achievement

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
(Image Courtesy: Supergiant Games)

(Image Courtesy: Supergiant Games)


Supergiant Games' massively successful roguelike Hades has become the first game to win the prestigious Hugo Award, an annual honour that until recently recognised the best in science fiction and fantasy works.

This year, the award, established in 1955, expanded its boundaries looking outside the traditional medium of films and books to include games.

Hades has won plenty of accolades and awards since its release. It picked up a BAFTA for best game, best game design and artistic achievement. It also took home the prize for best action game and best independent game at the Game Awards 2020.

Creative Head for the studio, Greg Kasavin, who previously wrote and covered games for publications such as Gamespot, said he hoped "the Hugo Awards continue to recognise the amazing work being done in this space".

Close

Related stories

Kasavin also tweeted, saying he wished he could have attended the event in person and was happy that award shows were now starting to recognise work in this category.

Some of the competition that Hades had to beat includes Triple A releases such as Sony's The Last of Us Part II and Nintendo's Animal Crossing.

In Hades, players control Zagreus, the prince of the underworld who wants to escape the realm, fleeing from his father, the god of death, Hades to reach Mount Olympus.

Hades was released as an Early Access title first before the full launch in September 2020. By December 2020, it had already managed to sell one million copies.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Hades #Hugo Awards #video games
first published: Dec 20, 2021 11:15 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.