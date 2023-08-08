Google Search now has grammar check, powered by generative AI

The feature is limited to English for now. (Image: AFP)

Google has silently updated Search with a new grammar check tool that will check whether, "a phrase or sentence is written in a grammatically correct way or how to correct it, if not".

To use it, simply type in a phrase or a sentence in the Search box and add "grammar check", "check grammar" or "grammar checker" at the end.

Google says that, "You're likely to get a grammar check result when you include "grammar check" in your search or if Search understands that "you want a grammar check".

The feature is limited to English for now. Google also points out that it uses AI systems to check grammar and it "might not be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences".

When it works, a Grammar Check card will show up below the search box, with the sentence corrected for any mistakes.

(Image: Google)

If you hover over the corrected text, Google gives an option to copy it, so you can paste it in the Search box. If you feel like the result is not what you expected, you can click on "Feedback" in the bottom right and tell Google the problem.

As reported by 9to5Google, while Google didn't officially announce the feature, it has had a support page up since late last month. A Google spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the feature was rolled out at the end of June.