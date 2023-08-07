A hotel inside Google office to get staff back at work. Not everyone is convinced

The on-campus hotel at Google's Mountain View headquarters costs $99 a night.

In an attempt to entice its workforce back to the office, tech giant Google has unveiled a unique offering – a $99-a-night on-campus hotel stay at its Mountain View, California, headquarters. However, this "Summer Special" has raised eyebrows among employees, with some questioning its cost-effectiveness and impact on work-life balance.

The company's promotional materials, seen by CNBC, outline the temporary deal, available for full-time employees until September 30. Google hopes this initiative will facilitate the transition to its new hybrid work model. The catch? Employees are required to use their personal credit cards for payment, as the offer is categorized as unapproved business travel.

"Just imagine no commute to the office in the morning and instead, you could have an extra hour of sleep and less friction," the description reads, underlining the convenience factor.

The hotel, located on Google's sprawling 42-acre campus adjacent to NASA's Ames Research Centre, boasts a rooftop deck and access to local activities to unwind after the workday ends. The hotel can house up to 4,000 people.

Yet, not all employees are sold on the idea. A series of memes posted in internal discussion forums reflected a mix of reactions. Some quipped that the deal felt like returning part of their paychecks to Google, while others humorously referenced concerns about potential disruptions to work-life balance. "Now I can give some of my pay back to Google," one meme quipped.

Critics questioned the financial feasibility of the offer. At $99 per night, the cost of staying in the Google-owned hotel could total around $3,000 per month. In an internal discussion, an employee compared this expense to their own apartment, remarking, "I pay more and get a lot less in total for my apartment."

Others believed the price was still too steep. "If it was around $60 a night, that could be a fine-ish alternative to apartments, but $99? No thanks," voiced an employee.

While some acknowledged the allure of hotel amenities, including housekeeping and fully furnished rooms, they proposed a more comprehensive package for it to be truly compelling.

"I would've totally done it, had it fit a certain profile: $3k rent all-in, fully-furnished, unlimited meals, paid utilities, plus housekeeping/cleaning every day," one employee outlined.

This latest move by Google comes as the company grapples with its employees' varying preferences regarding remote work and in-office presence. Despite record profits, the firm has faced resistance to mandatory office attendance due to high housing costs and increased productivity while working remotely.