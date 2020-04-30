Google Pixel 4a could go on sale starting May 22: Report

Google was tipped to launch the Pixel 4a at the Google I/O 2020. Although the Google annual developer conference has been cancelled, Google is still expected to launch the Pixel 4a. According to a new report, the affordable Google Pixel smartphone will go on sale in international markets starting May 22.

Internal documents of Vodafone Germany have been accessed by German website Caschys Blog, which reveal that the Pixel 4a will go on sale in the country starting May 22, reported Android Police. It is being speculated that the smartphone will be available on the same date in the US and other markets, based on Google’s history with the Pixel 3a launch date.

Google was scheduled to host the Google I/O 2020 between May 12 and May 14, where it was also expected to launch the Pixel 4a. Previously, Google launched the Pixel 4 on October 15 and started taking pre-orders immediately, followed by shipping starting October 24 in several markets, including the US and Germany. Since Pixel 3a buyers in Germany were able to get their devices on the same date as the US, May 22 could mark the international release date for Pixel 4a.

Almost everything about the Pixel 4a is out in the form of rumours and speculative reports. Previously, an alleged Google Pixel 4a leaked video revealed all the specifications of the device.

If the smartphone in the leaked video is indeed the Pixel 4a, then Google will ditch the notch for a punch-hole cutout that will house the front camera. This is similar to other reports that have made such claims.

The rear camera module resembles the premium variant but features only a single 12.2MP lens setup. The leaked video also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the 3.5mm headphone jack make a return on the Pixel 4a.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Further, Pixel 4a is said to have a 5.81-inch Full HD+ display without 90Hz refresh rate. With the 3,080 mAh battery, skipping high refresh rate could be a good decision. Under the hood, the Pixel 4a will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and 6GB RAM.