Google Pixel 4 leaks help paint a detailed picture about the smartphone's specs and design

Google Pixel 4 has been one of the most leaked smartphones in 2019, and who can blame it. You’d think Google would be able to keep a lid on its next flagship device after the tide of leaks that revealed several details about the Pixel 3 before its official launch, but that’s not the case.

After all the leaks, rumours and teasers, it’s pretty safe to say that you can paint a pretty detailed picture of what to expect in terms of hardware on the new Pixel 4 models.

Without any further delays, let’s dive into all the details. The search giant has either tweeted or shared several details about the Pixel 4’s design. The Pixel 4 phones will also get a pretty dated design with the thick top bezel. On the back, the Pixel 4 will have three cameras housed in a square camera module.

The Pixel 4 will become the first Pixel to ditch the single-camera setup. The square module is likely to house a wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Shouldn’t be a surprise, considering DxOMark recently upgraded its scoring system to accommodate a Wide camera test. However, the device will lose its wide-angle front camera.

The Pixel 4 models will be equipped with a Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The new Pixels will also get bigger batteries than their predecessors and will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Pixel 4 and 4XL will likely be available in two configurations with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of in-built storage. The handsets will also get an AMOLED display with a possible 90Hz refresh rate.

Google is bringing its own version of Apple’s Face ID to the new Pixel 4 devices. The integrated Soli radar chip will allow you to do things on the phone by waving a hand.