Google Pixel 4 leaks help paint a detailed picture about the smartphone's specs and design

Google Pixel 4 has been one of the most leaked smartphones in 2019, and who can blame it. You’d think Google would be able to keep a lid on its next flagship device after the tide of leaks that revealed several details about the Pixel 3 before its official launch, but that’s not the case.
After all the leaks, rumours and teasers, it’s pretty safe to say that you can paint a pretty detailed picture of what to expect in terms of hardware on the new Pixel 4 models.
Without any further delays, let’s dive into all the details. The search giant has either tweeted or shared several details about the Pixel 4’s design. The Pixel 4 phones will also get a pretty dated design with the thick top bezel. On the back, the Pixel 4 will have three cameras housed in a square camera module.
The Pixel 4 will become the first Pixel to ditch the single-camera setup. The square module is likely to house a wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Shouldn’t be a surprise, considering DxOMark recently upgraded its scoring system to accommodate a Wide camera test. However, the device will lose its wide-angle front camera.
The Pixel 4 models will be equipped with a Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The new Pixels will also get bigger batteries than their predecessors and will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Pixel 4 and 4XL will likely be available in two configurations with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of in-built storage. The handsets will also get an AMOLED display with a possible 90Hz refresh rate.
Google is bringing its own version of Apple's Face ID to the new Pixel 4 devices. The integrated Soli radar chip will allow you to do things on the phone by waving a hand.Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL will come in multiple colour options. Google recently confirmed the orange variant, which will likely be accompanied by black and white options. Google will unveil all the details about the Pixel 4's price, availability, and specs on the 15th of October.