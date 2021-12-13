Google announces Apple Music support for Nest devices in India

Apple Music is now available on Google Nest devices in India. Users can ask Google Assistant on Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays to play songs on Apple Music in India. The service is also being rolled out to other markets like Australia, Canada, South Korea and Mexico.

Goes without saying, users need to have one of the Apple Music plans in India to use the service. Apple Music price in India starts at Rs 49 per month. Users can simply use their voice to search and play songs, albums, and playlists on their Google Nest devices. Users can also ask Google Assistant to play music by genre, mood, or activity. The feature comes weeks after Apple announced a special Siri-specific Apple Music plan, which lets users play songs via the company’s custom-developed voice assistant.

How to set up Apple Music on Google Nest?

To set up Apple Music on your Google Nest device, link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app. After it is set up, you can queue up your playlist or artist to play over your connected device. Users also have the ability to set Apple Music as your default music streaming service in the Google Home App.

For access to Spatial and Lossless Audio, users will need to switch to Rs 99 per month Apple Music plan. They can also subscribe to a family plan with up to six accounts that will cost Rs 149 per month.