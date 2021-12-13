MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google announces Apple Music support for Nest devices in India

The feature comes weeks after Apple announced a special Siri-specific Apple Music plan, which lets users play songs via the company’s custom-developed voice assistant.

Pranav Hegde
December 13, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST

Apple Music is now available on Google Nest devices in India. Users can ask Google Assistant on Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays to play songs on Apple Music in India. The service is also being rolled out to other markets like Australia, Canada, South Korea and Mexico. 

Goes without saying, users need to have one of the Apple Music plans in India to use the service. Apple Music price in India starts at Rs 49 per month. Users can simply use their voice to search and play songs, albums, and playlists on their Google Nest devices. Users can also ask Google Assistant to play music by genre, mood, or activity. The feature comes weeks after Apple announced a special Siri-specific Apple Music plan, which lets users play songs via the company’s custom-developed voice assistant.

How to set up Apple Music on Google Nest?

To set up Apple Music on your Google Nest device, link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app. After it is set up, you can queue up your playlist or artist to play over your connected device. Users also have the ability to set Apple Music as your default music streaming service in the Google Home App.

For access to Spatial and Lossless Audio, users will need to switch to Rs 99 per month Apple Music plan. They can also subscribe to a family plan with up to six accounts that will cost Rs 149 per month.
Pranav Hegde
Tags: #Apple #Apple Music #Google
first published: Dec 13, 2021 02:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.