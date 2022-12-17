Google, Mozilla and Apple partner to build a browser benchmark

(Image: Denny Muller via Unsplash)

Google, Apple and Mozilla are collaborating to create a new benchmarking utility for internet browsers.

Speedometer 3 will be a cross-industry collaborative effort that will see makers of the three most popular web browsers online - Safari, Chrome and Firefox - create a tool for accurate assessment of browsing speed.

The first version of the benchmark was made by Apple in 2014. Then it was updated in 2018 by Apple and rechristened Speedometer 2.0. The benchmarking tool has remained popular online as the standard for browsing tests.



[1/3] We’re joining an important collab with Apple @WebKit & @firefox to work on the next Speedometer benchmark to measure real-world browser performance. https://t.co/GOxM6pIrkX

— Chrome (@googlechrome) December 15, 2022

While three companies battling it out for browser share in the market, doesn't seem like the ideal partnership, the companies have said that they will use a strict governing policy to ensure no browser would have an advantage.

The group said that their primary goal was to, "reflect the real-world Web as much as possible," and that the project would, "Evolve over time, adapting to the present Web on a regular basis."