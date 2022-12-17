English
    Google, Mozilla and Apple partner to build a browser benchmark

    The benchmark, Speedometer 3, will be a cross-industry effort

    Moneycontrol News
    December 17, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
    (Image: Denny Muller via Unsplash)

    Google, Apple and Mozilla are collaborating to create a new benchmarking utility for internet browsers.

    Speedometer 3 will be a cross-industry collaborative effort that will see makers of the three most popular web browsers online - Safari, Chrome and Firefox - create a tool for accurate assessment of browsing speed.

    The first version of the benchmark was made by Apple in 2014. Then it was updated in 2018 by Apple and rechristened Speedometer 2.0. The benchmarking tool has remained popular online as the standard for browsing tests.

    While three companies battling it out for browser share in the market, doesn't seem like the ideal partnership, the companies have said that they will use a strict governing policy to ensure no browser would have an advantage.

    The group said that their primary goal was to, "reflect the real-world Web as much as possible," and that the project would, "Evolve over time, adapting to the present Web on a regular basis."

    While Apple did not share any timelines on when the third iteration would be launched, the development is open to the public at Github, which means you can follow along.
    first published: Dec 17, 2022 06:51 pm