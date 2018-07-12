App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google introduces Morse code on Gboard

Google intends to help the differently-abled type with this new function in the app

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has introduced Morse code function on the Gboard app for IOS users, according to a Google blog.

Google developed this function after teaming up with Tania Finlayson. "Earlier this year, we partnered with developer Tania Finlayson, an expert in Morse code assistive technology, to make Morse code more accessible. Today, we’re rolling out Morse code on Gboard for iOS and improvements to Morse code on Gboard for Android," Google said.

Finlayson was born with cerebral palsy and she communicates using Morse code. "I’m very excited that Gboard now has a Morse keyboard that allows for switch-access, with various settings to accommodate unique needs. I’m even more excited about what people will build. From small, fun games and new teaching tools, to full-fledged communication apps based on the ML-driven WaveNet starter code," she said.

When the user selects the Morse code keyboard, a dot and a dash appears in the same space as the QWERTY keypad used to appear. It also gives suggestions like the normal QWERTY keypad.

Google intends to help the differently-abled type with this new function in the app. It has also introduced an app to train people to use the Morse code

Google introduced the Morse code for Android in Beta after its I/O 2018 keynote. Android also lets the user hook external devices so that people with limited mobility can use the device.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 07:24 pm

