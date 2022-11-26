Games you want to play: Our top 10 picks from Steam's Autumn sale

(Image Courtesy: Valve Software/Steam)

PC Games Marketplace Steam is running an Autumn Sale till November 29 and there are a lot of great titles to get hold of at up to 75% discount. Here is a list of 10 games that you should check out during the sale:

2020's best first person shooter still remains the king in 2022. A fantastic combat system with added depth, and a balls-to-the-wall story with angels and demons. Guess which side you are on? The standard edition of Doom Eternal is available for Rs 449, while the Deluxe Edition (with DLC) for Rs 799. Alternatively, you can pick up the Year One Pass, which includes both expansions for Rs 539, if you own the base game. You might want to consider the Doom Franchise Bundle as well which includes OG Doom 1, Doom 2, Doom 64, Doom 3, the 2016 reboot and the Deluxe Edition of Eternal for Rs 1,547.

One of the best MMORPGs that has been going strong since 2014, The Elder Scrolls Online has an active and thriving community of players that you can team with as you explore the lands of Tamriel. The base game can be bought for Rs 479 during the sale and the online collection with all DLC content up to High Isle is priced at Rs 824. You can also buy the High Isle expansion separately for Rs 593.

The 2018 God of War reboot was exclusive to the PlayStation till it was released for PCs in January 2022. You can pick it up during the sale for Rs 2,474.

Gotham Knights is an action role-playing game with characters from DC's Batman universe. The game was released in October and got a mixed response from critics and fans. Still, if you are a fan of Batman, it may still be worth checking it out at a discounted price of Rs 1,799.

Released in 2015, Grand Theft Auto V served as one of the best examples of Open World game design when it launched. Years later, it is still a blast to play with Rockstar's trademark story chops and artistic design in full flow. You can pick up the game at a discounted price of Rs 1,049 or get the much better option, the premium edition, which includes the base game and a criminal enterprise starter pack for GTA Online for Rs 952.

IO Interactive's famous bald assassin returned for another outing in January this year for the third game in the reboot trilogy. All of Codename 47's adventures are on offer at a deep discount but we recommend the Hitman Trilogy pack that contains all games released since 2016 for Rs 1,154.

If you happened to enjoy the Netflix anime, Jojo's Bizzare Adventure: All Star Battle R makes for a great dessert. This wacky 2D fighter contains all the zaniness the manga and anime are famous for. You can buy it for Rs 1,399.

The latest entry into the Resident Evil franchise carries over the first-person gameplay from Resident Evil 7 but dials up the action while toning down the scares a bit. The game is now discounted at Rs 1,799. You can also consider the excellent Resident Evil 2 Remake for Rs 499 or the Resident Evil 3 Remake for Rs 584.

Another PlayStation exclusive which was ported to PCs in August this year, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available for Rs 2,999.