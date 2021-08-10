Vivo laptops in the works; could feature Intel 11th-gen Core i3, i5 chip

Vivo could launch new laptops soon. The company is conducting a survey asking users about their laptop preferences. According to a report, Vivo is likely to launch its laptops in two screen sizes.

The exact screen sizes remain unknown at the moment. In terms of the processor, the upcoming Vivo laptops could feature the latest Intel 11th-generation processor. It Is likely to launch in Core i3 and Core i5 variants, according to 91Mobiles. Other details of the laptop are unknown.

Vivo has not made any official confirmation around its laptops. The company could enter the new category later this year. Vivo’s sister company, Realme, is currently working on launching the Realme Book laptop in India. The BBK-owned company has confirmed already that its laptops will feature an Intel 11th-generation chip and come in two variants.

Meanwhile, Vivo will launch the X70 series in September, according to reports. The company will launch the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus as a successor to the X60 series. The Vivo X60 series was unveiled earlier this year in India.

The company is likely to officially host the Vivo X70 launch in India during the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The phones are expected to come with minor upgrades over the current flagship models. Reports suggest that the vanilla X70 and X70 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the X70 Pro Plus will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The devices are also expected to come with an improved camera system.

Vivo could launch the X70 series with, more or less, the same price tag as the X60 series. The vanilla X60 price in India starts at Rs 37,999, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro price in India is set at Rs 49,999. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus price in India is set at Rs 69,999.