Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This gaming monitor costs more than most OLED TVs

Apart from its massive screen size, the OMEN X Emperium boasts all the qualities of a gaming monitor in a large TV form-factor.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Nvidia Big Format Gaming Displays (BFGD) were first unveiled at CES 2019. These 65-inch displays were aimed at enthusiast gamers, offering the ultimate PC gaming experience. BFGDs are G-sync Ultimate certified. They provide a smooth, tear-free immersive experience with no stuttering, flickering, or artifacts.

Nvidia showcased the first Big Format Gaming Displays at CES 2018, but huge displays were very much in the prototype phase. Technology, design and specs still had to be finalised to offer a complete project. From Asus, Acer and HP – the three companies that supported the BFGD initiative – only HP seem to be ready with a commercially available product in the form of the HP OMEN X Emperium.

Apart from its massive screen size, the OMEN X Emperium boasts all the qualities of a gaming monitor - 144 Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, G-sync HDR technology and more - in a large TV form-factor. The plethora of ports on the TV can be used to connect multiple external devices to the mammoth monitor as per the user’s convenience.

However, the X Emperium isn’t curved and features a VA panel instead of an IPS panel. VA panels while common in most monitors, don’t have particularly good viewing angles as compared to IPS panels. While this isn’t much of a problem in regular 27 and 32-inch displays, at 65-inches wide-angle viewing becomes a necessity. Most gaming monitors feature VA and TN panels because increased refresh rate and lower response time on IPS panels can significantly hike up the price of the monitor. But considering the $5,000 (Approx. Rs 3,50,000), HP could have done better.

The other issue with the VA panel is that unlike traditional gaming monitors, the HP OMEN X Emperium isn't just a big gaming monitor. This BFGD is outfitted with a soundbar rated for 120 W of output power as well as a built-in Nvidia SHIELD TV console, which makes it more of a hub for all your entertainment requirements.

Nvidia Shield TV

Complete Specifications:
Panel Size (Diagonal) 64.5in / 163.83cm
Native Resolution 3840 x 2160
Refresh Rate Normal: 120 Hz Overclocked: 144 Hz
Response Time 4 ms with overdrive
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Contrast Ratio Typical: 4000:1
Viewing Angle (CR>10) 178°(Horizontal) / 178°(Vertical)
HDR Yes, VESA DisplayHDR 1000
Brightness 750 cd/m2 (Typical) / 1000 cd/m2 (Peak)
Pixel Density 68 ppi
Local Dimming Yes, 384 zones
Pixel Pitch 0.372 x 0.372mm
Ports USB 3.0 (2), DisplayPort (1), HDMI 2.0 (3), HDMI ARC (1), Line Out (1), SPDIF (1)
Backlighting 384-zone full direct-array backlight
Colour Gamut Support DCI-P3: 95%
Audio Output power: 120W Impedence: 4 Ohms Frequency range: 40 - 20k Hz Sensitivity: 91 dB @ 1K Hz at 1m full scale volume Magnet Materials: Ferrite Diaphragm: Aluminum Line out: 1 S-PDIF out: 1 HDMI ARC: 1
USB Hub 2-port USB 3.0
Price $4,999 (Approx. Rs 3,50,000)
 
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 08:36 am

