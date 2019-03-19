This gaming monitor costs more than most OLED TVs

Nvidia Big Format Gaming Displays (BFGD) were first unveiled at CES 2019. These 65-inch displays were aimed at enthusiast gamers, offering the ultimate PC gaming experience. BFGDs are G-sync Ultimate certified. They provide a smooth, tear-free immersive experience with no stuttering, flickering, or artifacts.

Nvidia showcased the first Big Format Gaming Displays at CES 2018, but huge displays were very much in the prototype phase. Technology, design and specs still had to be finalised to offer a complete project. From Asus, Acer and HP – the three companies that supported the BFGD initiative – only HP seem to be ready with a commercially available product in the form of the HP OMEN X Emperium.

Apart from its massive screen size, the OMEN X Emperium boasts all the qualities of a gaming monitor - 144 Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, G-sync HDR technology and more - in a large TV form-factor. The plethora of ports on the TV can be used to connect multiple external devices to the mammoth monitor as per the user’s convenience.

However, the X Emperium isn’t curved and features a VA panel instead of an IPS panel. VA panels while common in most monitors, don’t have particularly good viewing angles as compared to IPS panels. While this isn’t much of a problem in regular 27 and 32-inch displays, at 65-inches wide-angle viewing becomes a necessity. Most gaming monitors feature VA and TN panels because increased refresh rate and lower response time on IPS panels can significantly hike up the price of the monitor. But considering the $5,000 (Approx. Rs 3,50,000), HP could have done better.

The other issue with the VA panel is that unlike traditional gaming monitors, the HP OMEN X Emperium isn't just a big gaming monitor. This BFGD is outfitted with a soundbar rated for 120 W of output power as well as a built-in Nvidia SHIELD TV console, which makes it more of a hub for all your entertainment requirements.