Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing details leaked again ahead of August 11 launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera will include three 12MP sensors and a 16MP under-display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch on August 11. The two foldable phones will debut at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 TWS. Ahead of the launch event, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 price has leaked online.

The leaked details suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in the UK will be slightly higher than its price in India. According to 91Mobiles, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the UK for £1599 (roughly Rs 1,65,000). The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will launch with a starting price tag of £949 (roughly Rs 97,900).

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India will be around Rs 1,35,000. It is rumoured to launch with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3’s price remains unknown. However, the report claims that Samsung will set the price of its clamshell foldable phone between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications (leaked)

Design renders and other Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications have leaked previously. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera array on the back. It will have a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup. The foldable display will have a 16MP under-display camera, whereas the cover screen will come with a 10MP camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7.55-inch foldable display. The AMOLED display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The outer display will be 6.2-inch tall. Both screens will support Samsung’s S Pen. It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications (leaked)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications and design renders have also leaked in the past. It is said to launch in four dual-tone colours – White, Purple, Black, Green. The upcoming clamshell foldable has a larger 1.1-inch cover display to read text messages.

It is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display. The camera module alignment is also shifted and is now placed vertically on the right side. According to leaked specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 camera will have a 12MP + 12MP sensor setup. It is rumoured to have a 10MP front camera.