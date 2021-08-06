MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing details leaked again ahead of August 11 launch

The leaked details suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in the UK will be slightly higher than its price in India.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera will include three 12MP sensors and a 16MP under-display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera will include three 12MP sensors and a 16MP under-display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch on August 11. The two foldable phones will debut at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 TWS. Ahead of the launch event, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 price has leaked online.

The leaked details suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in the UK will be slightly higher than its price in India. According to 91Mobiles, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the UK for £1599 (roughly Rs 1,65,000). The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will launch with a starting price tag of £949 (roughly Rs 97,900).

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India will be around Rs 1,35,000. It is rumoured to launch with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3’s price remains unknown. However, the report claims that Samsung will set the price of its clamshell foldable phone between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications (leaked)

Design renders and other Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications have leaked previously. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera array on the back. It will have a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup. The foldable display will have a 16MP under-display camera, whereas the cover screen will come with a 10MP camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

Close

Related stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7.55-inch foldable display. The AMOLED display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The outer display will be 6.2-inch tall. Both screens will support Samsung’s S Pen. It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications (leaked)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications and design renders have also leaked in the past. It is said to launch in four dual-tone colours – White, Purple, Black, Green. The upcoming clamshell foldable has a larger 1.1-inch cover display to read text messages. 

It is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display. The camera module alignment is also shifted and is now placed vertically on the right side. According to leaked specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 camera will have a 12MP + 12MP sensor setup. It is rumoured to have a 10MP front camera. 

The other two products launching at the event are the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Buds 2. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be accompanied by the Watch 4 Classic. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 design renders have also leaked, suggesting that the TWS will sport a minimalistic design.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 6, 2021 10:16 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.