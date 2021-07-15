Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic price confirmed through Amazon Canada listing

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch4 during its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in August but some of the details have already been leaked. The most recent leak may just be the most prominent, with the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic going up on Amazon Canada for a brief moment.

The retail giant has since taken down the listings, but the initial listing was spotted by a Twitter user (@_snoopytech_). GSMArena managed to get several photos, details, and pricing of the upcoming Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. While the listings were taken down, the URLs for the product listings indicate that these were indeed the pages for the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic.

GSMArena’s report notes that the Galaxy Watch4 Classic’s price will be set at CAD 428 (around Rs 25,500) for the 42mm model and CAD 464 (around Rs 27,600) for the 46mm variant. The 42mm model was available in silver, and 46mm model in black. Both sizes also have stainless steel bodies.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4’s price will be set at CAD 310 (around Rs 18,450) and CAD 347 (around Rs 20,650) for the 40mm and 42mm models, respectively. Both the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic sport the same 1.19-inch display size for the smaller models and 1.36 inches for the larger variants.

Connectivity is also the same across both smartwatches and will include bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, and GPS, although LTE models weren’t listed at the time. Some of the "special features" listed on Amazon Canada for both smartwatches included Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor.