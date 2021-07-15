MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic price confirmed through Amazon Canada listing

The listings have since been taken down but several photos, details and prices of the smartwatches have been leaked

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch4 during its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in August but some of the details have already been leaked. The most recent leak may just be the most prominent, with the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic going up on Amazon Canada for a brief moment.

The retail giant has since taken down the listings, but the initial listing was spotted by a Twitter user (@_snoopytech_). GSMArena managed to get several photos, details, and pricing of the upcoming Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. While the listings were taken down, the URLs for the product listings indicate that these were indeed the pages for the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic.

GSMArena’s report notes that the Galaxy Watch4 Classic’s price will be set at CAD 428 (around Rs 25,500) for the 42mm model and CAD 464 (around Rs 27,600) for the 46mm variant. The 42mm model was available in silver, and 46mm model in black. Both sizes also have stainless steel bodies.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4’s price will be set at CAD 310 (around Rs 18,450) and CAD 347 (around Rs 20,650) for the 40mm and 42mm models, respectively. Both the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic sport the same 1.19-inch display size for the smaller models and 1.36 inches for the larger variants.

Connectivity is also the same across both smartwatches and will include bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, and GPS, although LTE models weren’t listed at the time. Some of the "special features" listed on Amazon Canada for both smartwatches included Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep, V02 Max, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor.

Close

Related stories

The Galaxy Watch4 series will replace Samsung’s Tizen OS with the new One UI Watch skin on top of Google’s Wear OS 3.0. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch4 series on August 11 alongside several other devices including new foldables.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartwatch
first published: Jul 15, 2021 02:07 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.