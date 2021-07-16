Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications leaked via Geekbench ahead of Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 specifications have leaked via Geekbench. The upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is rumoured to debut on August 11 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3. The Geekbench listing confirms some of the previously rumoured specs of the Samsung foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The device with the model number SM-F711U is listed on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM. Samsung is expected to launch the device with 128GB and 256GB storage options. It will run Android 11 out of the box with a layer of OneUI 3.0 on top.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders have also leaked in the past. It is said to launch in four dual-tone colours – White, Purple, Black, Green. Samsung is making a few design changes in its upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone. The upcoming foldable has a larger cover display. While the display size remains unknown, it is big enough to read text messages.

It is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display. The camera module alignment is also shifted and is now placed vertically on the right side. According to leaked specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 camera will have a 12MP + 12MP sensor setup. It is rumoured to have a 10MP front camera.