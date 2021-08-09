Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 full specifications revealed in recent leak, ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera will include three 12MP sensors and a 16MP under-display camera.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 2 at its upcoming Unpacked event, which is scheduled to take place on August 11. And while Samsung hasn’t confirmed any details about its upcoming devices, most details are readily available through several leaks.

And of the four devices, none have been leaked as much as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. In the most recent leak by WinFuture, almost all the specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Expected Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. It is also unlikely that we will get an Exynos model of the Z Fold 3. The phone could pack a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging and wireless charging support.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to sport a 7.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,768 x 2,208 pixels on the inside when unfolded. On the outside, the Fold 3 will have a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 24.4:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 832 x 2,260 pixels. Both displays will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and will likely feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

Source: WinFuture

In optics, the Z Fold 3 could feature a triple-camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. The hole-punch camera cutout on the external display will feature a 10 MP selfie camera. The Z Fold 3 is also expected to get a 4 MP under-display camera on the main display.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will include a 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and more. The device is also expected to feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also supposedly tested for 200,000 open and close cycles. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature a starting price of EUR 1,900 (Roughly Rs 1,65,950).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Expected Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Z Flip 3 will sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2640-pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone will also have a 1.9-inch external screen with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

Source: WinFuture

In optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a 12 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. The phone will also have a 10 MP selfie shooter. The device is expected to pack a 3,300 mAh battery with fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device will include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more.

The Z Flip 3 is also expected to feature an IPX8 rating and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Samsung has tested the Flip 3’s hinge mechanism 200,000 times. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be priced at EUR 1,099 (Roughly Rs 96,000) in Europe.