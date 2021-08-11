MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2021

The Watch 4 series runs on the latest version of Google’s Wear OS with One UI Watch on top.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 07:59 PM IST

Samsung recently dropped two new foldables in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. And while the two foldables, were undoubtedly the highlight of the Galaxy Unpacked event, we even saw the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic Prices

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features a starting price of $249.99 (Roughly Rs 18,560), while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts from $349.99 (Roughly Rs 26,990). The LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 4 starts from $299.99 (Roughly Rs 22,300), while the Galaxy Watch 4 Class LTE version starts from $399.99 (Roughly Rs 29,700).

All Galaxy Watch 4 series models are available in Black and Silver colour options, while the vanilla Watch 4 (40mm) also gets Pink and Gold colour options. Additionally, a special rhodium-plated Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne limited edition will be available in late September.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic Features & Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in two screen sizes – 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm dial features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 396x396 pixels resolution, while the 44mm model has a 1.36-inch AMOLED screen with a 450x450 pixels resolution. The Galaxy Watch 4 boasts an aluminium case.

Galaxy-Watch4-Series

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also available in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The 42mm variant features a 1.19-inch display, while the 46mm variant boasts a 1.36-inch display. The Watch 4 Class also features a rotating bezel that can be used to navigate through the menus.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series will feature a new Exynos W920 chipset. The chip is built on the 5nm EUV process and is equipped with two ARM Cortex-A55 cores and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. The chip is paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series comes with Snoring Detection, SpO2 tracking, and Sleep Score features. It also boasts a Body Composition feature that offers insights on the Body Mass Index (BMI), Fat Mass, Skeletal Muscle, and more. The Galaxy Watch 4 series also features a new BioActive sensor that does the job of three health sensors including an Optical Heart Rate Sensor, ECG and BioElectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor.

On the software front, the Watch 4 series runs on the latest version of Google’s Wear OS with One UI Watch on top. The operating system also comes with Google, Samsung, and third-party apps. The Galaxy Watch 4 packs a 247 mAh battery, while the Watch 4 Class uses a 361 mAh battery. Both the new Samsung smartwatches offer up to 40 hours of battery life and up to 10 hours of juice on a 30-minute charge.

Connectivity options include LTE , Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and more. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is 5ATM + IP68 water-resistant and features MIL-STD-810G certification. Both smartwatches feature Always-on displays, while the screens are protected by Corning Gorilla with Glass DX.
