you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked | Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-reservation goes live in India, ahead of August 11 launch event

Indian customers can now pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung India’s e-store or Samsung’s Shop app.

Carlsen Martin
August 06, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST

Samsung is set to launch the next generation of foldable phones on August 11 at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant recently confirmed that Indian customers can now pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung India’s e-store or Samsung’s Shop app.

Customers who pay the pre-reservation amount will receive a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ which entitles customers to get a Smart tag worth INR 2699 for free when they pre-book the device. The Rs 2,000 token amount will be adjusted against the price of the device when a customer pre-books it later.

While there is no confirmation about the device in question, Samsung is undoubtedly talking about pre-reserving the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The two devices will be launching at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on August 11. The event will be streamed on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung.com starting at 07:30 p.m. IST.

Additionally, the company is also launching the Galaxy Watch4 Series and Galaxy Buds2. A recent leak also gave us an idea about the prices of Samsung’s upcoming foldables. You can check out the details of the leak right here.

Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 6, 2021 06:12 pm

