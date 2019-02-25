Nokia at MWC 2019: Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 and 4.2 launched

Moneycontrol News

HMD Global acquired Nokia has launched four new phones apart from the Nokia 9 Pureview at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) and here is everything you need to know about them

Nokia 210

The Nokia 210 is the company’s only feature phone launched during the event. It has simple specifications like a 2.4-inch QGVA display, an MT6260A SoC that runs on Nokia’s Series 30+ Operating system. The only camera on the device is a rear VGA camera. The phone has internet connectivity and supports 2.5G dual-SIM cards. It has a removable 1020 mAh battery that the company claims can last for a month. The phone comes with a Mobile Store that can be used to download apps. For browsing, the phone comes with Opera Mini pre-installed. It does not come in with WiFi connectivity. Nokia’s budget feature phone is priced at $35 US and would go on sale in March. It would be available in Charcoal, Red and Grey colour options.

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia calls this smartphone an upgrade to ‘the best-selling Android Go smartphone’ — Nokia 1. The smartphone has a 5.45-inch IPS LCD with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor along with 1 GB RAM. It comes with inbuilt storage options of 8 GB and 16 GB. In terms of camera, the phone has an 8MP rear camera with flash and a 5 MP front shooter. It comes with a 2500 mAh battery and runs on Android 9 Go edition. The phone is built in a polycarbonate shell and is 8.5 thick, 12 per cent slimmer than its predecessor. Nokia 1 Plus is priced at $99 US and would be available globally starting mid-March in three colour options- Red, Black and Blue.

Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2

The Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 are the company’s latest offerings in the mid-range smartphone segment. Starting with the Nokia 3.2, it has a 6.26-inch HD+ water-drop display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC and comes with different RAM and ROM options. The phone has 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB options, and can be expanded via microSD up to 400 GB. A 13 MP f/2.2 autofocus lens on the back and 5 MP fixed-focus selfie shooter handle the camera department. Nokia claims that its 4000 mAh battery can last for up to two days. It comes with Face Unlock whereas the fingerprint scanner is available only on the 32 GB variant of the smartphone. It comes with a starting price tag of $139 and would be available in two colours- Black and Popular Steel that would go on sale starting early May this year.

Nokia 4.2, on the other hand, has a smaller 5.71-inch HD+ display with a water-drop style notch. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has a 2.5d curved glass. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and comes in two variants — 2 GB + 16 GB and 3GB + 32GB that can be expanded till 400 GB. The 4.2 sports a dual-camera setup on the back with 13 MP f/2.2 autofocus primary lens and a 2 MP fixed-focus secondary lens that comes with Google Lens integration. The front camera is a 13 MP shooter. It will run on Android 9 Go edition and would be available at a starting price of $169 US starting April. The phone would be available in Pink Sand and Black colour options.