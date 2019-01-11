CES 2019: LG pulling out all stops

LG is doing everything in its power to outshine its rivals at CES 2019. Apart from showcasing some of the best display technology, the South Korean giant also announced a lot of new products which will be going on sale this year.

LG's 2019 range of smart TVs come powered by an Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor which uses deep learning algorithms to optimise picture and sound quality depending on the content. From a see-through display to a massive OLED wall, LG is not messing around.

We've narrowed down some of the best announcements that has come in from the LG camp at CES 2019:

LG's 65-inch Signature OLED TV R features similar picture quality as any other LG OLED TV with a 4K panel. The significant difference lies in its design. The rollable TV features a minimalist design with a flexible display that allows the screen to roll down into its base when not in use. Furthermore, the base of the TV doubles as a soundbar.

LG is also brandishing a transparent OLED screen at CES 2019. The 55-inch OLED screen is 40% transparent allowing you to project images on to it, while still maintaining its see-through feature. This transparent OLED display is the first of its kind and surpasses transparent LCD and LED, as OLED technology offers much better transparency as well as better light transmission.

LG's Crystal Sound OLED TV doesn’t require speakers to produce sound. The TV is equipped with exciters that are located behind the OLED panels and are used to produce sound by vibrating the displays. The audio generated by these televisions are far better than that on conventional TVs and is often crystal-clear.

LG’s soundbars support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio system, providing improved sound quality with excellent depth and an immersive surround sound experience. These soundbars also boast integrated Google Assistant, allowing you to control the bar's functionalities with your voice.

LG also announced two new speakers, the OL100 and CL 98 to its semi-portable speaker collection. The speakers come with a well-positioned carry handle which lets you position the bar vertically or horizontally as per your convenience. These powerful speakers rely on an external power source. Renowned British audio company, Meridian have worked with LG to improve bass, vocal and high-end clarity as well as deliver impressive low-end.

PC monitors and high-performance laptops are all the rage at CES 2019, and LG aren’t shying away from the challenge. LG’s line-up of ultra-wide monitors includes a 49-inch curved display with a stunning 5120*1440 resolution.

LG also announced two Gram 2-in-1 laptops, designed for creative professionals. The laptops feature an incredibly thin and light build with a rotating screen.