App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CES 2019: LG pulling out all stops

LG's 2019 range of smart TVs come powered by an Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor which uses deep learning algorithms to optimise picture and sound quality depending on the content.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

LG is doing everything in its power to outshine its rivals at CES 2019. Apart from showcasing some of the best display technology, the South Korean giant also announced a lot of new products which will be going on sale this year.

LG's 2019 range of smart TVs come powered by an Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor which uses deep learning algorithms to optimise picture and sound quality depending on the content. From a see-through display to a massive OLED wall, LG is not messing around.

We've narrowed down some of the best announcements that has come in from the LG camp at CES 2019:

Rollable TV hits commercial markets

LG's 65-inch Signature OLED TV R features similar picture quality as any other LG OLED TV with a 4K panel. The significant difference lies in its design. The rollable TV features a minimalist design with a flexible display that allows the screen to roll down into its base when not in use. Furthermore, the base of the TV doubles as a soundbar.

related news

Innovative OLED Displays

LG is also brandishing a transparent OLED screen at CES 2019. The 55-inch OLED screen is 40% transparent allowing you to project images on to it, while still maintaining its see-through feature. This transparent OLED display is the first of its kind and surpasses transparent LCD and LED, as OLED technology offers much better transparency as well as better light transmission.

LG's Crystal Sound OLED TV doesn’t require speakers to produce sound. The TV is equipped with exciters that are located behind the OLED panels and are used to produce sound by vibrating the displays. The audio generated by these televisions are far better than that on conventional TVs and is often crystal-clear.

Sound Reimagined

LG’s soundbars support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio system, providing improved sound quality with excellent depth and an immersive surround sound experience. These soundbars also boast integrated Google Assistant, allowing you to control the bar's functionalities with your voice.

LG also announced two new speakers, the OL100 and CL 98 to its semi-portable speaker collection. The speakers come with a well-positioned carry handle which lets you position the bar vertically or horizontally as per your convenience. These powerful speakers rely on an external power source. Renowned British audio company, Meridian have worked with LG to improve bass, vocal and high-end clarity as well as deliver impressive low-end.

Very much in the PC game

PC monitors and high-performance laptops are all the rage at CES 2019, and LG aren’t shying away from the challenge. LG’s line-up of ultra-wide monitors includes a 49-inch curved display with a stunning 5120*1440 resolution.

LG also announced two Gram 2-in-1 laptops, designed for creative professionals. The laptops feature an incredibly thin and light build with a rotating screen.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #4K #8K #CES 2019 #gadgets #Laptop #LG #LG audio #LG OLED TVs #LG TV CES #Technology

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.