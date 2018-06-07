BlackBerry KEY2 launched with 6GB RAM, dual camera, sophisticated security and privacy features

Canadian smartphone-maker BlackBerry launched its latest offering the BlackBerry KEY2 at an event held in New York on June 7. The device will be available for $649.

Termed ‘the most powerful BlackBerry ever’, Alain Lejeune, President, BlackBerry Mobile at TCL Communication, described the phone as the ‘most secured phone’ as well.

The phone comes with BlackBerry’s iconic QWERTY keyboard and is the successor to the BlackBerry KEYone which was launched in 2017. The phone is designed for corporate professionals who wish to stay in touch with the modern business world.

The device boasts productivity features such as Speed Key, 20 percent larger keys for improved accuracy while typing, convenience key along with a BlackBerry Hub. Also present is the Locker app which helps protect a user’s privacy by adding an additional layer of authentication.

BlackBerry KEY2 is built around an aluminium alloy frame with a form factor of 151.4mm x 71.8mm x 8.5mm and a textured back for better grip.

The gadget has a 4.5 inch IPS LCD display with a 1620*1080p resolution, 434ppi pixel density, an aspect ratio of 3:2 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 level protection. The bottom part of the phone is occupied by an intelligent QWERTY keypad with 20 percent larger keys and dedicated speed keys which allows users to assign up to 52 customised shortcuts.

BlackBerry has incorporated improved camera sensors in the device and the phone now sports 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera lens capable of recording 4K video at 30fps. The lens is assisted by dual-tone LED flash and features HDR, Scan, Private Capture, Dual Phase detection and Auto Focus. It sports an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 660 64bit SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The processor is supported by a 6GB RAM and comes in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB. Both variants support expandable memory of upto 256GB via microSD card.

Connectivity wise, the device has GPS/A-GPS, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, fingerprint sensor mounted on the Space Bar. Providing juice is a huge 3,500 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0.

BlackBerry Key2 will be available for pre-order in select markets like US, China, UAE in June, while its global launch will begin in early July.