Best smartwatches under Rs 10,000: These are the most affordable, feature-loaded smartwatches

Best smartwatches under Rs 10,000: Sub Rs 10K smartwatches deliver on many key features such as Bluetooth calling

Ready to take a leap and switch to a smartwatch or still undecided? Smartwatches have become more affordable than ever before. Rs 10,000 can now get you far and offer you multiple options. Wearables from the likes of Samsung have witnessed price drops on previous iterations that are still 2023 proof. You don’t need to settle for an activity tracker – unless you prefer the unobtrusive form factor, and a small display. Sub Rs 10K smartwatches deliver on many key features such as Bluetooth calling.

Also read | Activity tracker vs smartwatch: These are the best fitness bands you can buy right now

If wellness is your primary purchase driver, you will not be disappointed. The Amazfit GTR 2 offers stress tracking while OPPO’s Watch Free offers over 100 sports modes. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 offers the best of Google’s Wear OS and also comes with multiple wellness features like a Body Composition tracker. Smartwatches at this price point have also upped their style quotient. The Noise Vision 3 AMOLED and Boult’s Crown R Pro both come with more than 150 watch faces. If you’re looking at buying a smartwatch under Rs 10,000, our list is a great starting point:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: A recent price drop makes this one of the most compelling smartwatch buys under Rs 10K. You get quite a few premium features at an affordable price tag. It’s the display that has our attention – a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED (450 x 450 pixels) display that offers excellent visibility. The Google Wear OS platform adds to its appeal with apps like Google Maps. But it’s the wellness features powered by Samsung’s new BioActive Sensor that make it a great accessory for active lifestyles.

Price: Rs 9,999 onwards

Boult Crown R Pro: It takes its name from the rotating crown that is one of the talking points of this smartwatch. It provides an intuitive user interface and navigation path. You get a choice of three colours - Frozen Silver, Thunder Black, and Volcanic Orange. It’s the vivid, 1.43-inch Super AMOLED circular display (466 x 466 pixels / peak brightness – 500 nits) that has our attention, it also offers an always-on option. The audio set up includes a dedicated mic and a speaker that allows the watch to support Bluetooth calling.

Price: Rs 2,999

Fastrack Reflex Play+: This is one of the first Fastrack wearables that offers Bluetooth calling. It’s equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone which allows you to receive call notifications and also answer them directly through the watch. You get a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with great visibility; the watch comes in four colour variants and offer animated watch faces. This wearable also offers blood pressure tracking aside from standard wellness features like heart rate monitoring and SPO2 tracking.

Price: Rs 5,995

OPPO Watch Free: OPPO’s sub Rs 10K smartwatch offers one of the most immersive displays at this price range. You get a large 1.64-inch (280 x 456 pixels) display. The watch feels weightless (under 33 gm) on your wrist despite this vivid display, OPPO pegs the battery life at 14 days This smartwatch offers advance sleep tracking, including snore assessment and comes with more than 100 workout modes.

Price: Rs 5,999

Amazfit GTR 2 (New version): It offers two key features that many smartwatch buyers are looking for – Bluetooth calling and music storage. You get a bright, fully functional 1.39-inch display (454 x 454 pixels / 326 PPI) with an always-on option. Amazfit claims a 11-day battery life despite this bright display. The GTR 2 is loaded with wellness features that include stress level monitoring, SpO2 tracking and sleep quality monitoring. The watch also offers more than 90 Sport modes.

Price: Rs 7,999

Boat Watch Primia: It can pass off as a fashion watch with its chunky, almost rugged form. We’re partial to the matte black variant. The Primia is IP67 certified for those runs through a light drizzle. Aside from the build, you’re also likely to gravitate towards the 1.39-inch AMOLED display (454 x 454 pixels) with gorgeous colours. The Boat Crest App comes with a clutter-free interface and allows you to hook up with Android and iOS devices.

Price: Rs 4,999

Noise Vision 3 AMOLED: The newest wearable to join the Noise portfolio comes with one of the biggest displays at this price. The Vision 3 boasts of a massive 1.96-inch display, Noise has added a calculator app and multiple watch faces to showcase the sheer size of this display. You still get seven days of battery life. This smartwatch comes in a choice of 6 colours including the all-metal elite editions in Jet Black and Glossy Silver.

Price: Rs 3,999