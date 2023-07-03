India set to become largest wearable market in 2023: Report

(Image: Apple)

India will become one of the largest markets for wearables in 2023, according to a report by market research firm, IDC India.

India will account for 130-135 million units out of 504.1 million units that will be shipped by the end of 2023. It will account for 26 percent of the total units shipped around the world.

Last year, the Indian market shipped 100 million units out of a total of 492 million units, second only to China and North America.

A report published by Counterpoint research in May said that the Indian wearables market registered a growth of 121 percent YoY in the first quarter of 2023. This was largely fuelled by low-cost wearables from the likes of Fire-Boltt, Noise and boAt.

Counterpoint agreed with IDC India's assessment but said India would account for 27 percent of the total units, as opposed to 26 percent.

Both research firms agreed that the increase was spurred on by the number of smartphone users who also owned a smartwatch, compared to other regions in the world.

IDC said that India had already surpassed the United States and China in terms of market size and will continue to grow further. Counterpoint said that for every smartphone sold in India, there was also a smartwatch sold.