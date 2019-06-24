From the OnePlus 7 to the Honor 20: Here are five of the best flagship alternatives

The best among the bests. Here are our five flagship picks: Carlsen Martin 1/5 Asus 6z | Rs 31,999 | Snapdragon 855 | 6GB RAM | 64GB Storage | 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD | 48MP + 13MP Rear Camera | 5000 mAh Battery | The Asus 6z may very well be India's newest flagship killer, for now at least. The 6z offers top-of-the-line performance and a decent camera at an excellent price. What's even better is that the rear camera module flips forward when you need to take selfies and face unlock. 2/5 OnePlus 7 | Rs 32,999 | Snapdragon 855 | 6GB RAM | 128GB Storage | 6.41-inch FHD+ OLED | 48MP + 5MP Rear Camera | 16MP Front Camera | 3700 mAh Battery | The OnePlus 7 offers similar performance to the Pro version with a few compromises. While the OnePlus 7 does do more in terms of performance, it doesn't offer much else in terms of features and design as compared to the 6T. Another area where the OnePlus 7 falls short is the lack of a wide-angle lens. However, the handset does an excellent job in terms of hardware and software. 3/5 Honor View20 | Rs 32,999 | Kirin 980 | 6GB RAM | 128GB Storage | 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD | 48MP + 3D ToF Rear Camera | 25MP Front Camera | 4000mAh Battery | The Honor View20 might have launched earlier this year in January, but still offers a compelling alternative to a flagship smartphone. With a chip similar to the one found on Huawei's Mate 20 and P30 models, the View20 is no slouch in terms of performance. The View20 was the first handset to debut with a punch-hole display and 48-megapixel sensor. 4/5 Nubia Red Magic 3 | Rs 35,999 | Snapdragon 855 | 8GB RAM | 128GB Storage | 6.65-inch FHD+ OLED | 48MP Rear Camera | 16MP Front Camera | 5000mAh Battery | While we're still sceptical about the camera on the Red Magic 3, it not only does exceptional in performance but also has some cool new features. The Red Magic 3 is the only smartphone that can record videos in 8K and 1920 fps slow motion. Gaming audiences will enjoy the fact that the phone has a 90Hz display and improved cooling technology. Although the Red Magic 3 is a gaming smartphone, it does make a pretty strong case for flagship alternative. 5/5 Honor 20 | Rs 32,999 | Kirin 980 | 6GB RAM | 128GB Storage | 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD | 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera | 32MP Front Camera | 3,750mAh Battery | The Honor 20 may just have the best camera setup of all the phones on our list. Both Huawei and Honor do a pretty good job with camera performance, and the Honor 20's quad camera setup is quite impressive. The Honor 20 also offers flagship-grade performance courtesy of its 7nm Kirin 980 processor and 6GB RAM. First Published on Jun 24, 2019 01:52 pm