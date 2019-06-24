From the OnePlus 7 to the Honor 20: Here are five of the best flagship alternatives

Nubia Red Magic 3 | Rs 35,999 | Snapdragon 855 | 8GB RAM | 128GB Storage | 6.65-inch FHD+ OLED | 48MP Rear Camera | 16MP Front Camera | 5000mAh Battery | While we're still sceptical about the camera on the Red Magic 3, it not only does exceptional in performance but also has some cool new features. The Red Magic 3 is the only smartphone that can record videos in 8K and 1920 fps slow motion. Gaming audiences will enjoy the fact that the phone has a 90Hz display and improved cooling technology. Although the Red Magic 3 is a gaming smartphone, it does make a pretty strong case for flagship alternative.