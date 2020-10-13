Flipkart Big Billion Days vs Amazon Great Indian Festival: Should you buy the Apple iPhone 11 or Galaxy S20 Plus?

Amazon and Flipkart are set to square off with their mega festive sales that are scheduled to take place later this week. Both e-retail giants will offer several mobile phones on offer during these sales. However, the two e-commerce platforms have been aggressively teasing smartphones that will be on offer during the sale.

Specs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Processor Exynos 990 A13 Bionic Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate; (1440*3200 pixels), HDR10+ 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD, (828*1792 pixels), 60Hz Storage 128/256GB/512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB RAM 12GB/16GB 4GB Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) + TOF 3D 12MP, f/1.8+ 12MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide) Front Camera 10 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/2.2 Battery 4,500 mAh, 25W Fast Charging 3969 mAh battery, 15W Fast Charging Software Android 10.0; One UI 2.0 iOS 13, upgradable to iOS 14

Among the many deals on mobile phones, none seem to be as good as the offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (Flipkart) and Apple iPhone 11 (Amazon). Both devices are set to be priced under Rs 50,000 during the sale. At a sub-50K starting price, both these premium offerings suddenly become very reasonably priced, but which one should you get.

How important is hardware?

While both Apple and Samsung could go toe-to-toe in terms of performance, Samsung pulls ahead in all other areas. The display on the S20+ is miles ahead of that on the iPhone 11. You even have the advantage of having a bigger display, more RAM, and more storage on the Galaxy S20+.

How important is design?

In terms of design and build quality, this is as good as it gets. The one area where you can fault Apple is in the design. The Galaxy S20 Plus is in line with most 2020 smartphones, while the iPhone 11 looks more like a phone from 2018.

How important is longevity?

While deciding between iOS and Android does come down to personal preference, Apple provides much better software support over a longer period as compared to Samsung or any Android device for that matter. We’re talking stable updates for four to five years.

How important is camera?

Lastly, we come down to one of the most important factors, ‘camera’. In terms of flexibility, Samsung has the advantage with the addition of a telephoto camera over the main and ultrawide lenses. Samsung’s front camera performance is also among the best in its class. Additionally, the Galaxy S20 Plus also features better camera hardware, although Apple does a better job with camera software. Apple also does a better job on the video front, but we feel the newer hardware and the addition of a telephoto camera give Samsung an advantage here.