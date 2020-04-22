App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flagship Motorola Edge+ specs leaked hours before official launch

The company is also unveiling a premium mid-range standard Moto Edge.

Carlsen Martin

Motorola is gearing up to unveil two new smartphones later today under its “Edge” brand. The Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ will arrive as the company’s most premium smartphones. While Motorola has not confirmed any details about the phone, a recent leak gives us a look at the full specs and price of the top-end Plus variant.

The Motorola Edge+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Edge+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen will feature noticeable curvature on the sides and a punch-hole camera cutout.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass recently posted a trailer video of the Motorola Edge+ on his Twitter handle.

The Edge+ will run on Android 10, but a report by Droid Life claims that the handset will only get one major Android version update. Motorola’s flagship smartphone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The phone will also feature 5W reverse wireless charging.

Close

The Motorola Edge+ will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The punch-hole notch on the front will house a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

related news

The Lenovo-owned device maker is also expected to announce a premium mid-range smartphone in the standard Edge. The vanilla Moto Edge is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765 chipset, while the main 108-megapixel sensor will likely be replaced by a 64-megapixel shooter. The Motorola Edge smartphones will be unveiled later today.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.