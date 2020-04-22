Flagship Motorola Edge+ specs leaked hours before official launch

Motorola is gearing up to unveil two new smartphones later today under its “Edge” brand. The Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ will arrive as the company’s most premium smartphones. While Motorola has not confirmed any details about the phone, a recent leak gives us a look at the full specs and price of the top-end Plus variant.

The Motorola Edge+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Edge+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen will feature noticeable curvature on the sides and a punch-hole camera cutout.



Here's another vid; gonna share this one with everyone. Lots more leaks at https://t.co/jncyxXjENK. pic.twitter.com/Dy8qQu2UPv

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 21, 2020

Renowned tipster Evan Blass recently posted a trailer video of the Motorola Edge+ on his Twitter handle.

The Edge+ will run on Android 10, but a report by Droid Life claims that the handset will only get one major Android version update. Motorola’s flagship smartphone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The phone will also feature 5W reverse wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge+ will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The punch-hole notch on the front will house a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Lenovo-owned device maker is also expected to announce a premium mid-range smartphone in the standard Edge. The vanilla Moto Edge is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765 chipset, while the main 108-megapixel sensor will likely be replaced by a 64-megapixel shooter. The Motorola Edge smartphones will be unveiled later today.