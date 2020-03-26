App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tassat appoints Krishna Prasad as CEO

FinTech entrepreneur and institutional veteran tapped to grow blockchain-based technology solutions for digital payments and digital exchange businesses

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Prasad has spent most of his career at the intersection of finance and technology. He joins Tassat with a lengthy track record of operational excellence and leadership at major financial institutions and FinTech startups. Most recently, he was the founder of Kavery Advisors, a consulting firm primarily focused on private equity and venture investments for Financial Services & FinTech in India. The roles he has held in the past include: Head of Alternative Investment Products at TIAA, Head of Alternative Investments at BBVA, Co-Head of Institutional Services at Morgan Stanley, and Head of Operations for Deutsche Asset Management. Prasad was Partner & COO at S3 Partners, a successful start-up that provided portfolio financing & data analytics to investment firms.

As CEO, Prasad will leverage his expertise in operational leadership, commercialization, product management, and investments to drive Tassat’s progress in its digital payments and digital exchange businesses. Over the last year, Tassat has built upon its success as the first firm to deliver a NYDFS approved payment platform, developing capabilities in cross-border payments, tokenization and settlement to address demand among banks. Prasad replaces former CEO Thomas Kim, who recently departed the firm.

Kevin Greene, Senior Board Member of Tassat said: “Krishna brings institutional and entrepreneurial leadership that will be pivotal as we embark on our next stage of growth. Over the last year, Tassat has built significant momentum, especially in payments and settlement. We’re looking to him to accelerate the Company’s progress, as we build two significant businesses in digital payments and digital exchange.”

Close
Prasad said: “Tassat is among those select few companies that can deliver impactful solutions to the digital payment and digital exchange markets. It has a great team and I am joining at an exciting time in the company’s development. I am looking forward to helping the firm secure its place as an innovator in its focused areas within the digital ecosystem.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.