Tassat appoints Krishna Prasad as CEO

Prasad has spent most of his career at the intersection of finance and technology. He joins Tassat with a lengthy track record of operational excellence and leadership at major financial institutions and FinTech startups. Most recently, he was the founder of Kavery Advisors, a consulting firm primarily focused on private equity and venture investments for Financial Services & FinTech in India. The roles he has held in the past include: Head of Alternative Investment Products at TIAA, Head of Alternative Investments at BBVA, Co-Head of Institutional Services at Morgan Stanley, and Head of Operations for Deutsche Asset Management. Prasad was Partner & COO at S3 Partners, a successful start-up that provided portfolio financing & data analytics to investment firms.

As CEO, Prasad will leverage his expertise in operational leadership, commercialization, product management, and investments to drive Tassat’s progress in its digital payments and digital exchange businesses. Over the last year, Tassat has built upon its success as the first firm to deliver a NYDFS approved payment platform, developing capabilities in cross-border payments, tokenization and settlement to address demand among banks. Prasad replaces former CEO Thomas Kim, who recently departed the firm.

Kevin Greene, Senior Board Member of Tassat said: “Krishna brings institutional and entrepreneurial leadership that will be pivotal as we embark on our next stage of growth. Over the last year, Tassat has built significant momentum, especially in payments and settlement. We’re looking to him to accelerate the Company’s progress, as we build two significant businesses in digital payments and digital exchange.”

Prasad said: “Tassat is among those select few companies that can deliver impactful solutions to the digital payment and digital exchange markets. It has a great team and I am joining at an exciting time in the company’s development. I am looking forward to helping the firm secure its place as an innovator in its focused areas within the digital ecosystem.